Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Obituary: Stirling, Norma Bell
Norma Bell Stirling, 75, of Grantsville, WV, passed away from illness on October 26, 2022, at Glenville Center. She was born December 18, 1946, in Calhoun County, where she was raised by her grandmother Lola Holbert. She later moved to Northeastern Ohio, where she met and married Robert J. Stirling Sr. After retirement, the couple and family returned to Calhoun County.
Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith
Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
Obituary: Chambers, Sr., David Lester
David Lester Chambers, Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.
Obituary: Gaskins, Dianna L.
Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born to the late Dale and Mary Cline on May 1, 1952, in Fort Campbell, Tennessee. Dianna graduated from Marietta High School in 1970 and got her Registered Nursing License from Hocking Community College.
Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine traveled to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center to host a stroke awareness event. The percentages of strokes are increased when the subject turns 65 years old. Those who work at WVU Medicine says it was important to get into the senior citizens center to...
Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
Late local legend, Tom Eschbacher, has been honored in Marching Band Director’s Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg South Principal and band director, Tom Eschbacher, has been inducted into the Marching band director Hall of Fame. Eschbacher passed away eight years ago so his wife, Amy Eschbacher, accepted the award in his honor. She explained the Hall of Fame event in three words.
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
County Commission: 10/31/2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at county commission the three commissioners along with County Clerk Mark Rhodes verified voting machines. Rhodes zeroed all machines that will be used in Wood County for the upcoming November 8 general election. Zeroing all machines ensures that no extra votes are logged into the...
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Vienna Police Department hosts drug take back event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The DEA hosts a nationwide drug take back event. Across the country police departments and other organizations work to create a healthier, safer community for everyone to live in. “It serves the purpose of making sure the children don’t get to the drugs. Other subjects go...
Scoreboard: October 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NCAA FOOTBALL:. West Virginia State University 30 - Glenville State 31.
