Marietta, OH

WTAP

Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Stirling, Norma Bell

Norma Bell Stirling, 75, of Grantsville, WV, passed away from illness on October 26, 2022, at Glenville Center. She was born December 18, 1946, in Calhoun County, where she was raised by her grandmother Lola Holbert. She later moved to Northeastern Ohio, where she met and married Robert J. Stirling Sr. After retirement, the couple and family returned to Calhoun County.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith

Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chambers, Sr., David Lester

David Lester Chambers, Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Gaskins, Dianna L.

Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born to the late Dale and Mary Cline on May 1, 1952, in Fort Campbell, Tennessee. Dianna graduated from Marietta High School in 1970 and got her Registered Nursing License from Hocking Community College.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

County Commission: 10/31/2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at county commission the three commissioners along with County Clerk Mark Rhodes verified voting machines. Rhodes zeroed all machines that will be used in Wood County for the upcoming November 8 general election. Zeroing all machines ensures that no extra votes are logged into the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Vienna Police Department hosts drug take back event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The DEA hosts a nationwide drug take back event. Across the country police departments and other organizations work to create a healthier, safer community for everyone to live in. “It serves the purpose of making sure the children don’t get to the drugs. Other subjects go...
VIENNA, WV

