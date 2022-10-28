Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
OMSI's Marvel exhibit hosts 'Anyone Can Be a Hero' organ donation fundraiser
PORTLAND, Ore. — Donate Life Northwest is kicking off its "Anyone Can Be a Hero" campaign with a super fun event on Saturday, Nov. 12 at OMSI. It will be a night of superheroes, fundraising and a celebration of organ donors, transplant recipients and supporters. Attendees will have exclusive...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Newberg mourns death of beloved city councilor
After weeks of hospitalization, Denise Bacon was taken off life support on Oct. 21 Newberg is in mourning. On Oct. 21 at 5:35 p.m., beloved city councilor and community advocate Denis Bacon died surrounded by friends and family after battling lung complications for weeks in the hospital. She was 56, celebrating her birthday just a few days prior. Bacon, who served on the City Council for 14 years up until her death, was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital in September after a case of COVID-19 intensified symptoms of her autoimmune disorder. A bout of pneumonia followed and, while...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeless Army veteran, stabbed to death in Old Town, tried to spread joy on Portland’s streets, friends say
Anthony Matthew Hartley stood outside Northeast Portland’s Gateway Transit Center one day last year as a bus pulled up. As a man stepped off the bus, Hartley called out to him, “Hey, what’s the matter, did you lose your smile today?”. Then Hartley, a homeless Army veteran,...
KGW
Portland Police officer works to connect with community through Instagram account
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trying to connect with the community through social media has been Portland Police Officer David Baer's mission for more than a year after taking over the Central Bike Squad's Instagram account. Baer patrols the Old Town neighborhood. "A lot of the comments on our content are...
VIDEO: Grant High bullies beat Portland student while staff member ignores fight, $1.1M lawsuit claims
Two Grant High School students repeatedly struck a fellow student in a brazen attack last winter, and a school staffer failed to intervene or summon help, claims a lawsuit filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Instead of breaking up the beatdown, the unidentified staff member strolled right past the...
Pamplin Media Group
Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party
Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
Mother seeks help finding missing son
Miles Stanton, 21, who recently moved to Tualatin, hasn't been heard from since Oct. 20. Search planned for Saturday.A Salt Lake City mother is hoping to find out where her 21-year-old son may have gone after family and friends lost contact with him on Thursday, Oct. 20. That's when Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin three weeks ago, was last seen at an Aurora 76 gas station. He was officially reported missing by his roommate on Monday, according to Stanton's mother, Laura Stanton. "It's the worst nightmare. It's surreal. I'm literally right now, sitting over — standing over...
Mailer prompts Rene Gonzalez campaign to send cease and desist letter to Jo Ann Hardesty campaign
PORTLAND, Ore — Early Monday afternoon, Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez surveyed the damage to his campaign office in downtown Portland. He said someone through rocks through a glass door and window during a 'direct action' protest event late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. "It's a bit...
Yahoo!
This small-town Oregon bricklayer had a side hustle: Gun supplier for Mexican drug cartel
PORTLAND, Ore. ― A master bricklayer who helped build Portland area homes also secretly ran a gun trafficking cell that armed a ruthless Mexican cartel with military-grade weapons. David Acosta Rosales, a Mexican native who secured green-card status 25 years ago, built a life in the quaint middle-class suburb...
Portland to open second Safe Rest Village soon in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's taken almost a year longer than expected, but the second of Portland's six Safe Rest Villages is about to open, set up at the Menlo Park and Ride near 122nd and East Burnside. To be clear, this is one of the smaller tiny home villages...
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Portland city council candidate's downtown campaign office vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — The campaign office of Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez in downtown Portland was vandalized Sunday, according to Portland police. Officers said on Sunday morning, they found two large windows shattered at the office on Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue along with a rock inside the building. They estimate the damage to be worth around $8,000.
tualatinlife.com
Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park
Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
Patients of Doernbecher Children's Hospital design Nike shoes for auction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Doernbecher Freestyle, a creative fundraising effort involving young patient-designers and Nike, is in its 18th year. And after a few pandemic years relegated to an online-only event, the gathering Friday evening was a party. “This is my favorite event of any year, any time, and being...
KATU.com
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
Landlord rescinds 50% rent spike after affordable housing tenant rallies
After low-income tenants in a north Portland affordable housing apartment complex asked their landlord to take back a 50% rent increase, the tenants now tell KOIN 6 News the landlord is no longer increasing their rent for the remainder of the affordable housing program.
Sewer work to close South Portland intersection for 2 weeks
Drivers traveling in South Portland may want to rethink their commute as one intersection will close for two weeks while the sewer pipes get replaced.
Comments / 0