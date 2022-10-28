ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know

It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
Bleacher Report

Dark-Horse Candidates for Each Major NFL Award at Halfway Point

It isn't how you start in the NFL. It's how you finish. While some of the major awards that will be handed out at the beginning of the season might seem wrapped up already, there's still plenty of time for seismic shifts in the NFL landscape. Just ask Kyler Murray,...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

The only consistent storyline in the 2022-23 NFL fantasy season seems to be the inconsistency in scoring from week to week, more notably than in recent years. Every week, it seems, players jostle for position between starting rosters and the bench; when a player such as Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens scores 18.1 points one week, we move him to our active roster, only for him to score zero points (which is what happened in Week 8).
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results

If the Carolina Panthers had won on Sunday, they would be in first place in the NFC South. Instead, they lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons and sit bottom of the division. It's not a huge surprise that Carolina is 2-6 and could continue to struggle in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'

At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves. "This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. They did it for performances like Sunday's. McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline

The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy