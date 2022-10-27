Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Carson Barry Paces Beavers On First Day In California
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. – Carson Barry shot a 6-under 66 in the second round of play Monday at the Cal Poly Invitational to pace the Oregon State men's golf team through the first 36 holes of the two-day event. The 6-under round marked the third of Barry's career, and the...
osubeavers.com
Amanda Minni Goes Low To Lead Beavers At Nanea Pac-12 Preview
KAILUA-KONA, Hawai'i – Amanda Minni fired a 3-under 70 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the first round of the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Monday. The Beavers got off to a solid start, shooting a 1-under 291 at the par-73, 6,449-yard Nanea Golf Club to put them in seventh place in the competitive 12-team field.
osubeavers.com
OSU Heads To Seattle For Friday Night Matchup
November 4, 2022 • Seattle, Wash. • Husky Stadium • 7:30 p.m. PT • ESPN2. Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State) Xfinity Comcast: 36/736 (HD) Charter Spectrum: 25/817 (HD) Game Notes. - Oregon State returns from its bye week to visit Washington Friday night...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Draw With Bears
BERKELEY, Calif. – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled California to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon in Berkeley. With the result, the Beavers are undefeated in their last six matches. Mouhameth Thiam netted the Beaver goal early on, converting on a penalty kick within the first 25 minutes...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Pulls Away for Exhibition Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Three Beavers scored in double-figures to help Oregon State pull away from Western Oregon in an 82-66 win on Sunday at Gill Coliseum. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavs with 23 points while AJ Marotte contributed 19. Jelena Mitrovic rounded out the Beavers in double figures with 16 points.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
