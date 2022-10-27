Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor community reflects on Biden’s promise to end hunger by 2030￼
President Joe Biden released a national strategy in September to address issues related to hunger, nutrition and health as part of his goal to end hunger in the United States by 2030. The Biden administration issued five pillars to target these problems: improve food access, integrate nutrition, empower consumers to...
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Wasting away
Credited as the most educated city in the United States, Ann Arbor is home to over 50,000 students, exceptional professors and a top Environment and Sustainability School. With an educated populace of this caliber, it is no shock the University of Michigan has sustainability goals to help combat the irreversible global warming threshold we are set to pass by 2027. That said, the University’s waste sustainability goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 40% by 2025 is shockingly lower than other top institutions. For example, Stanford University has a zero waste goal by 2030, meaning they want to reach a 90% waste diversion rate in just 10 years.
Michigan Daily
Michigan women’s cross country exceeds seed but falls short at Big Ten Championships
Most teams would be satisfied with a second place finish in a conference championship, but it wasn’t enough for the No. 26 Michigan women’s cross country team. The Wolverines scored 86 points for a second place finish in the Big Ten, following only No. 23 Michigan State. Michigan...
Michigan Daily
Michigan men’s cross country matches expectations at Big Ten Championships
The Big Ten Championships at the U-M Golf Course last Friday could’ve been the Wolverines’ penultimate race as the season approaches its end. The No. 29 Michigan men’s cross country team faced No. 9 Wisconsin and the rest of the conference at the Wolverines’ home course. Michigan understood the importance of this race, especially with the NCAA Cross Country Championships looming.
Michigan Daily
Michigan sweeps rival Michigan State in strong team match￼
Sunday, the Michigan volleyball team faced off against its in-state rival for the second time this season. For the last five years, the Michigan-Michigan State volleyball rivalry has been far from even. Michigan hasn’t lost to Michigan State since 2017. The Wolverines (14-8 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) continued that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Michigan State, 29-7, reclaiming the Paul Bunyan trophy
For all the talk of Michigan’s quest to reclaim the Paul Bunyan trophy and avenge last year’s defeat, the Spartans entered the Big House undaunted. Regardless of records or talent, the allure of hoisting the trophy and holding in-state bragging rights always brings out best efforts from each team.
Michigan Daily
Power play carries Michigan over Western Michigan in OT thriller
KALAMAZOO, MI — In any rivalry game — even for an emerging one — emotional control can decide the game. That much proved true on Saturday as the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (7-1 overall) took on No. 17 Western Michigan (5-4), winning an emotional overtime affair, 6-5. The Wolverines’ ability to maximize their power play chances made up for issues at even strength, teeing up the opportunity for sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes to call game in overtime.
Michigan Daily
Jake Moody shows why he’s ‘Mr. Consistent’ in rivalry win
Back in September, graduate punter Brad Robbins was asked about kicker and fellow graduate Jake Moody. Robbins tagged Moody with a moniker:. Realistically, Moody’s consistency was already known. The reigning Lou Groza Award winner already had the hardware to say “he’s the best kicker,” and everything Moody did last year was the definition of consistency.
