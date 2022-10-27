ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Ann Arbor community reflects on Biden’s promise to end hunger by 2030￼

President Joe Biden released a national strategy in September to address issues related to hunger, nutrition and health as part of his goal to end hunger in the United States by 2030. The Biden administration issued five pillars to target these problems: improve food access, integrate nutrition, empower consumers to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Op-Ed: Wasting away

Credited as the most educated city in the United States, Ann Arbor is home to over 50,000 students, exceptional professors and a top Environment and Sustainability School. With an educated populace of this caliber, it is no shock the University of Michigan has sustainability goals to help combat the irreversible global warming threshold we are set to pass by 2027. That said, the University’s waste sustainability goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 40% by 2025 is shockingly lower than other top institutions. For example, Stanford University has a zero waste goal by 2030, meaning they want to reach a 90% waste diversion rate in just 10 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan men’s cross country matches expectations at Big Ten Championships

The Big Ten Championships at the U-M Golf Course last Friday could’ve been the Wolverines’ penultimate race as the season approaches its end. The No. 29 Michigan men’s cross country team faced No. 9 Wisconsin and the rest of the conference at the Wolverines’ home course. Michigan understood the importance of this race, especially with the NCAA Cross Country Championships looming.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan sweeps rival Michigan State in strong team match￼

Sunday, the Michigan volleyball team faced off against its in-state rival for the second time this season. For the last five years, the Michigan-Michigan State volleyball rivalry has been far from even. Michigan hasn’t lost to Michigan State since 2017. The Wolverines (14-8 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) continued that...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan defeats Michigan State, 29-7, reclaiming the Paul Bunyan trophy

For all the talk of Michigan’s quest to reclaim the Paul Bunyan trophy and avenge last year’s defeat, the Spartans entered the Big House undaunted. Regardless of records or talent, the allure of hoisting the trophy and holding in-state bragging rights always brings out best efforts from each team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Power play carries Michigan over Western Michigan in OT thriller

KALAMAZOO, MI — In any rivalry game — even for an emerging one — emotional control can decide the game. That much proved true on Saturday as the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (7-1 overall) took on No. 17 Western Michigan (5-4), winning an emotional overtime affair, 6-5. The Wolverines’ ability to maximize their power play chances made up for issues at even strength, teeing up the opportunity for sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes to call game in overtime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Daily

Jake Moody shows why he’s ‘Mr. Consistent’ in rivalry win

Back in September, graduate punter Brad Robbins was asked about kicker and fellow graduate Jake Moody. Robbins tagged Moody with a moniker:. Realistically, Moody’s consistency was already known. The reigning Lou Groza Award winner already had the hardware to say “he’s the best kicker,” and everything Moody did last year was the definition of consistency.
EAST LANSING, MI

