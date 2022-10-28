ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Reclaiming Black Joy event builds community in Gresham’s Rockwood

Reclaiming Black Joy is moving east across Multnomah County, popping up at a new location in Gresham on Sunday afternoon. The event series, which has taken place monthly throughout the summer and fall at Dawson Park in North Portland, is described as “a park-based cultural activation and creative placemaking initiative,” sponsored by Multnomah County’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program.
GRESHAM, OR
newschoolbeer.com

A Packed Halloween Events Weekend in Oregon

It’s the last deathly gasp or late summer and early falls transition from fresh hop and oktoberfest beers to pumpkins and winter spiced, malty, and strong beers! Oregon breweries are pulling out all the stops for Halloween weekend, the traditional period when many people flip their switch from outdoor activities into holiday planning. It’s all pumpkin spice and egg nog lattes from here on out.
OREGON STATE
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Halloween Weekend: Oct 29-31, 2022

Leaving your Halloween plans 'til the last minute can be scary, but luckily, we've rounded up some ghoulishly great options for the weekend, from Killer Pumpkin Fest to the 16th Annual Thrill the World Portland and from Chelsea Manning to Halloween Thrash. For more ideas, check out our full Halloween calendar and our guide to the top events of the week.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon

Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR

