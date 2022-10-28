Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
KHON2 staff dress for the occasion: Happy Halloween!
See our gallery and guess which costume took the top prize!
KITV.com
HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With keiki to hit the streets for a night of trick-or-treating, here's some safety tips
Today is the first Halloween in two years without COVID restrictions. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 31, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The costumes were out last night in Manoa...
Man hospitalized after alleged stabbing in Waikiki area
An attempted murder investigation is underway after the Honolulu Police Department said a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Waikiki area.
Private Security Will Handle Patrols Along Honolulu’s Future Rail Line
Once Honolulu’s rail transit service opens, city officials will rely on private security personnel to handle the bulk of the patrols along the system’s stations, platforms and driverless trains. They’ve also hired a prominent local law enforcement figure to help oversee that operation. Allied Security, a private...
KITV.com
Moped rider in critical condition after being rear-ended by truck on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a pickup truck in the Kailua area, Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway, near Kanapuu Drive.
Crash closes all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei
The crash is near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Both the state and the head...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t have Halloween plans? Here’s What’s Happening on Oct. 31 in Honolulu
We know it’s Monday, and many of the biggest Halloween events have already past. But if you’re still in the mood for some spooky, haunted or frightful fun, we’ve rounded up some cool things happening on Oct. 31 in Honolulu. Watch Psycho at Kāhala Theatres. Oct....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halloween safety in Waikiki
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The costumes were out last night in Manoa for Halloween weekend, but the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Full closure of H-3 Honolulu-bound coming Nov. 5
The Department of Transportation [DOT] is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″. People can come and bring items they don’t...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
