Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson and Wife Carissa Have a Big Announcement

Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson is winning despite his team being out of the postseason

The wins for the Dodgers don't always have to come on the field as Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson recently announced he and his wife Carissa are expecting their first baby. The couple took to Instagram to share their special moment.

Ferguson finished the season 1-0 and will now look to go 2-0 with their new baby. When given opportunities, Ferguson knows how to deliver.

Ferguson has been with the Dodgers since 2018 and arguably had his best season in 2022. Ferguson finished with a career best 1.82 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 37 games (34.2 innings pitched).

His lone win of the season came against the Giants where he pitched 1.0 innings and gave up zero earned runs with one strikeouts. Although not given many opportunities to score wins, Ferguson managed to record eight holds on the season to help propel the team to their franchise record in wins.

If there is one bright spot for the Dodgers being out of the postseason, it gives Ferguson more time to prepare for his newborn before the start of the season and be with his wife for a prolonged period of time. The focus of his family will come first with baseball coming back in the horizon.

With the Dodgers destined to make some big moves heading into the 2023 season, Ferguson hopes to be apart of the Dodgers vision moving forward. As for now, his main priority is to make sure he can do anything for his wife to ensure a new healthy baby.