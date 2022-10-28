ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper calls for Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nup10_0ipSUkTC00
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper Associated Press file

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called for the Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates Thursday in a stern letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The central bank has increased interest rates five times this year in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation by slowing the economy and easing pressures on prices, The Washington Post reported. This has put benchmark lending rates up 3 percentage points since March — the fastest increase of that size since 1982.

“The risk is that higher interest rates will lead us into a potential recession, hurting the middle-class workers who have not seen wage gains in decades,” the Colorado Democrat's letter reads. “A Federal Reserve overreach could crush wage increases and hurt workers who are blameless for inflation.”

Hickenlooper's letter comes as Powell is expected to announce another hike in interest rates next week, in addition to new projections of the likely economic effect.

In the letter, Hickenlooper asks Powell to wait six months to a year before raising rates again, pointing to research showing that it can take that long for the full impact of interest rate changes to take effect.

Hickenlooper called the Fed’s actions “understandable” given the current state of inflation, but attributed the cause of the inflation to factors outside of the central bank’s control, such as continued Russian aggression in Ukraine, supply-chain issues and labor shortages. By quickly and repeatedly increasing interest rates, Hickenlooper accused the Fed of failing to stem inflation while hurting the economy.

“The Fed has been aggressive,” the letter reads. “Mortgage rates have skyrocketed, borrowing costs for Main Street businesses have risen, credit card payments have gone up as interest payments have climbed, car loans are becoming more expensive.”

Hickenlooper is the latest of a handful of Democrats to call out the Fed’s methods, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

Mostly, though, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood behind Powell’s risky efforts to curb inflation despite the absence of progress so far, with Politico calling the lack of pushback an “extraordinary show of bipartisan support.”

Comments / 0

Related
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
RadarOnline

Leaked Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Received $40 Million Investment From Russian Oligarch Yelena Baturina

Newly leaked emails revealed Hunter Biden once received a whopping $40 million investment from the billionaire Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes as President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son is already under federal investigation for tax crimes connected to his overseas business dealings.According to Daily Mail, who exclusively obtained the newly leaked emails, Baturina invested $40 million into a real estate venture by Hunter’s company, Rosemont Realty.The $40 million investment reportedly came in 2012 when Hunter’s firm was looking to invest $70 million in 2.15 million square feet of office space across seven United States cities.Inteco Management...
Markets Insider

There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy