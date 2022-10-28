Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Wasn't Let Down When Top AEW Star Left For WWE
2022 has been a crazy year for professional wrestling stories, and one of the biggest remains Cody Rhodes walking away from AEW to make his grand return to WWE, in a move that a lot of people didn't see coming due to the impact he had in starting Tony Khan's company. The American Nightmare was one of the core stars that helped get things off the ground, and he played a key role on television during his run.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Reveals How Much Of Emotional MJF Promo He Expected
Last week's exchange between William Regal and Maxwell Jacob Friedman on "AEW Dynamite" certainly got the world talking. On the latest episode of "Gentleman Villain," William Regal spoke at length not only about the promo, but also about his relationship with and feelings on MJF. One of the things Regal acknowledged was the fact that he wasn't sure what was going to be said once the two of them got out there.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Abducted And Assaulted On AEW Rampage
Over the past couple of months, All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) have been at war with Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). After failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title at All Out in early September, The Acclaimed received a rematch at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," and this time Caster and Bowens walked out as champions. While the conflict between the teams simmered down for a while, things started back up when Strickland began targeting "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. With Halloween right around the corner, horror came to AEW a few days early.
wrestlinginc.com
How A Chance Meeting With A Former Child Star Led To Paul Wight's Wrestling Career
Standing 7 feet tall and weighing over 400 pounds, Paul "The Big Show" Wight has always been a larger-than-life individual. Wight has had a historic wrestling career, winning seven world championships and being a major figure in all of the major promotions of his era — WWE, WCW, and ECW. He currently is signed to All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the next era of his profession as a commentator. Despite 28 years in the wrestling business, Wight didn't grow up with dreams of being a wrestler.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How AEW Is Filming Vignettes For Pac And Others
It looks as though AEW CEO Tony Khan has figured out a savvy way to keep travel costs down, as well as preventing talent from having to fly out to a taping only to film backstage vignettes. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW has been taping certain backstage segments a week ahead of time to allow talent to stay home when they won't be needed out in the ring or in front of the crowd. The report specifically notes the recent segments featuring Pac, Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee backstage, as well as The Hardy Boyz and Young Bucks earlier this year. This is particularly useful when it comes to Pac, who still lives in the United Kingdom despite regularly appearing for AEW in the United States.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE 'Missed The Boat' With Top AEW Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes a current AEW star could have become something more in WWE. "He [Claudio Castagnoli] should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Not once did they give him the world title. I'm really surprised because that kid can do it all in the ring. He is the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler I've ever seen. The stuff he does in that ring is incredible ... He's Superman. He's the real-life Superman."
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw." WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
XFL Set To Announce Team Names And Logos For Upcoming Season
The long-awaited return of the XFL is set for a 2023 launch, headed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, but the information regarding the league is slowly but surely just months away from the new year. The locations of the teams were announced this past summer, though the team names and logos have remained unknown to the highly-anticipated fans of the brand. However, the wait is almost over for new information on the Xtreme Football League.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Likes Message From Hip-Hop Star Looking To Join AEW
Shane Strickland might refer to AEW as "Swerve's House," but technically, it's AEW CEO Tony Khan's house, and Strickland is advocating for a new tenant. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion joined RJ City on his "Hey! (EW)" series and expressed his desire for hip-hop artist Bow Wow to set foot inside the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
ECW Original Takes Credit For Goldberg's Best Match Ever
Over his successful career, Goldberg has been found himself commonly competing in brief matches where the majority of the match is him dominating his opponents; the domination is typically followed by a Spear and a Jackhammer for the win. WWE stars, such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, have stated that Goldberg's wrestling ability is not the greatest of all time, however, he has had memorable matches throughout his career. Goldberg has also put on wrestling matches that have not been well-received by a majority of fans; such as his encounter with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Matt Riddle Pitch For WWE Raw Halloween Special
"WWE Raw" comes to us tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as we gear up for WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fightful Select is reporting that tonight's plan involves a Halloween party, complete with costumes and all. Not only that, but one pitch mentioned Matt Riddle attending as a familiar face.
wrestlinginc.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Gloats About Opening 'Real Forbidden Door'
The Great Muta, legendary Japanese wrestler also known as Keiji Muto, will be retiring early next year and has been on a retirement tour in recent months, which included a surprise appearance on "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" when he assisted Sting in a match earlier this month. But Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Sunday that Muta would be competing in at least one last "dream" match against current WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura – a match previously thought impossible because of WWE's long-standing policy of keeping their wrestlers in-house.
wrestlinginc.com
XFL Team Names And Logos Revealed
Back in May, the third try at making the XFL work — this time spearheaded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia — was announced for a February 2023 start time. And as smaller details about the XFL have surfaced, you can't have a football league without several teams, which makes it a good thing that the XFL officially unveiled which teams will be taking the field in this relaunched season.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reflects On 'Weird' WWE Main Roster Run And Call To Return
"WWE SmackDown" superstar Karrion Kross has looked back on his initial main roster run and the call he received to return to the company. Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, were released by WWE back in November 2021. This occurred after a failed main roster run for Kross, which saw him stripped of the presentation he previously had on the "NXT" brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Brian Gewirtz Confirms Unofficial Creative Input With WWE
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has certainly been staying busy since moving on from the company back in 2015. In addition to recently releasing a book on his time in wrestling, Gewirtz has served as a producing partner with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, including for the popular NBC television series "Young Rock" as well as the ongoing "Tales from the Territories" for VICE. While promoting "Tales from the Territories" on the "Under the Ring" podcast, Gewirtz shared some brief thoughts on the current product and revealed that he still offers suggestions to the creative team from time to time.
