Portland, OR

KMBC.com

Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title

WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Oracle says it will close 2 Kansas City-area Cerner campuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer software company,Oracle, announced Monday that it will close the Cerner North Kansas City World Headquarters and its Realization Campus near Interstate 435 and the Grandview Triangle. The parking lots at the two campuses were empty Monday. KMBC's Brian Johnson reported that many of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One dead following shooting on Bales Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Warm weather continues through the work week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great weather for Halloween night!. Mostly clear with lows in the low and mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. More clouds Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday are impact days for expected rain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Panasonic set to begin building De Soto, KS, battery plant in November

DE SOTO, Kan. — Panasonic has announced it will begin building its EV battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November. The company made the announcement overnight. The new facility will produce cylindrical Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Mass production is targeted to begin by the end of March 2025.
DE SOTO, KS

