Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KMBC.com
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KMBC.com
From Rudd to Reid: Local icons cheer on the KC Current in new championship hype video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are taking on the Portland thorns in the 2022 National Women's Soccer League title match. The team and Kansas City are pulling out all the stops to support the team. The hype is palpable, and the team has released several awesome...
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
KMBC.com
Father and son duo bring back popular Halloween tradition in KC's Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is returning to a Halloween tradition in 2022. After changing things up the past two years due to the pandemic, it's a big deal for the family and their neighborhood. The Haunted Garage in Tiffany Woods has returned. On Halloween night, you...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate after body found by kayaker in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a kayaker found a man’s body in the Kansas River Saturday. Officers were called to the eastern banks of the river south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. They found the man’s body there. Police...
KMBC.com
Grandview, Kansas City police investigating early morning robbery, shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview, Missouri, are investigating after an early morning incident that left a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane around 3:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Police said a...
KMBC.com
KC charity makes a holiday push to give kids without beds a soft place to sleep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's another big push for Kansas City-area charities as the holidays are approaching. One charity is making a tough time of year for some just a little bit softer. “Glad to help," volunteer Anthony Andrades said. Andrades is giving up some of his time and...
KMBC.com
Oracle says it will close 2 Kansas City-area Cerner campuses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer software company,Oracle, announced Monday that it will close the Cerner North Kansas City World Headquarters and its Realization Campus near Interstate 435 and the Grandview Triangle. The parking lots at the two campuses were empty Monday. KMBC's Brian Johnson reported that many of the...
KMBC.com
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KMBC.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss future of Shawnee Indian Mission after scrutiny over radar study
FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Shawnee Tribe official and the Kansas interim state archaeologist have scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission and formal consultation about a ground penetrating radar study to search for potential unmarked graves of children. It comes after last...
KMBC.com
Hundreds gather to recognize decades of work from civil rights activist Alvin Brooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well-known civic leader and civil rights activist in Kansas City was honored with a prestigious award Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered in Crown Center to recognize Alvin Brooks for his decades of work in Kansas City. The Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC presented...
KMBC.com
Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
KMBC.com
Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
KMBC.com
Warm weather continues through the work week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great weather for Halloween night!. Mostly clear with lows in the low and mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. More clouds Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday are impact days for expected rain.
KMBC.com
Panasonic set to begin building De Soto, KS, battery plant in November
DE SOTO, Kan. — Panasonic has announced it will begin building its EV battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November. The company made the announcement overnight. The new facility will produce cylindrical Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Mass production is targeted to begin by the end of March 2025.
KMBC.com
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
KMBC.com
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
KMBC.com
KC police say missing 78-year-old last seen early Sunday has been found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a missing 78-year-old woman has been found safe. Authorities asked the public for help in finding Mavis R. Czarny after she was last seen on Saturday in the area of 113th Street and North Ditman Avenue. Police say she had been...
Comments / 0