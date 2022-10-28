ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesungazette.com

Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility

VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Government Center recognizing 'Operation Green Light'

Kings County is launching "Operation Green Light" to honor local veterans through Veterans Day, which will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11. In advance of the holiday, Kings County will illuminate select county buildings in green from Nov. 7-13. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Chamber of Commerce trying to rekindle city contract

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the City of Hanford to renew some level of financial partnership. The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.
HANFORD, CA

