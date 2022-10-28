Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Fresno Police investigation closes streets in Central Fresno after reported shooting
A police investigation is underway near Floradora and Highway 41.
Fresno County Firefighters battling brush fire near Lost Lake Park
Fresno County firefighters are currently battling a two-acre fire near Lost Lake park.
Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
Tulare firefighters investigating abandoned structure fire
Firefighters were initially called out for an unknown type of fire Sunday morning in the area of K St. and San Joaquin Ave.
1 person hospitalized after Visalia neighborhood shooting, investigation underway
One person is in the hospital after shots were fired in a Visalia neighborhood.
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
38-Year-Old Justin Rockholt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Fresno. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 180 west of Silver Lane near Squaw Valley.
KMPH.com
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
One person dead following Halloween party shooting in Fresno County
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies believe a large Halloween party was taking place when a fight broke out and that's when someone opened fire, killing a person.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Government Center recognizing 'Operation Green Light'
Kings County is launching "Operation Green Light" to honor local veterans through Veterans Day, which will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11. In advance of the holiday, Kings County will illuminate select county buildings in green from Nov. 7-13. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the...
delanonow.com
22nd Church Anniversary Celebration of World Harvest International Church of Delano
This weekend, World Harvest Int’l Church of Delano will celebrate its 22nd Year of Ministry. In addition, the congregation will honor Pastor David Vivas, Jr. since October is observed as “Pastor Appreciation Month.”. Guest speaker for service on Sunday, October 30 is Pastor Angelo Frazier of RiverLakes Community...
1 arrested after vehicle stop leads to gun found, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in […]
actionnews5.com
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
GV Wire
Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?
Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber of Commerce trying to rekindle city contract
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the City of Hanford to renew some level of financial partnership. The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.
