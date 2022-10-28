ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Medication assisted treatment center opens Friday in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

A new treatment facility is opening in Aurora to help those with opioid use disorder. The medication assisted treatment center opens Friday on East Exposition Avenue.

The center aims to help anyone and everyone who needs it, regardless of insurance or financial means. The facility also offers counseling during treatment.

"So our medications help people with their cravings and withdrawals so they can start working on those behavioral changes that they need to get out of the lifestyle that they're living," said Patrick Sullivan with the treatment center.

The center will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Denver, CO
