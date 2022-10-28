ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

KTBS

Big First Half Lifts GSU Past Alcorn State

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team took advantage of a pair of turnovers and exploded for 28 first-half points in a 35-6 rout of Alcorn State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. "I am excited, not just...
GRAMBLING, LA
High School Football PRO

Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PINEVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning

Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
RUSTON, LA
bizmagsb.com

Minden native graduates OU EDI session

Minden native Kamesha “Kay” West graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) at the OU EDI Fall session in Louisville, Kentucky on October 20, 2022. Kay West was recognized as a Rocky Wade Scholarship recipient, which recognizes the impact the late Rocky Wade,...
MINDEN, LA
calcasieu.info

One Man Dies, One Escapes Morning RV Fire in Louisiana

One Man Dies, One Escapes Morning RV Fire in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reported on October 27, 2022, that LASFM deputies were investigating an RV fire in Monroe, Louisiana that resulted in one death. The Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire report...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for multiple rape charges, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police arrested 32-year-old Terrell D. Jones for two counts of First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Rape. The arrest stems from an approximate two-week investigation. Jones was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police identify burglary suspect; considered armed and dangerous

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/27/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Sterlington Police identified the burglary suspect as Mahlik Robinson. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA

