Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Big First Half Lifts GSU Past Alcorn State
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team took advantage of a pair of turnovers and exploded for 28 first-half points in a 35-6 rout of Alcorn State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. "I am excited, not just...
Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Union Parish welcomes Wossman for a week 9 high school football match-up
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The (7-1) Union Parish farmers face the (3-5) Wossman Wildcats in a homecoming week nine game. Watch the video above for a preview breakdown of the match-up between the Union Parish Farmers and the Carroll Bulldogs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning
Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.
bizmagsb.com
Minden native graduates OU EDI session
Minden native Kamesha “Kay” West graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) at the OU EDI Fall session in Louisville, Kentucky on October 20, 2022. Kay West was recognized as a Rocky Wade Scholarship recipient, which recognizes the impact the late Rocky Wade,...
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
calcasieu.info
One Man Dies, One Escapes Morning RV Fire in Louisiana
One Man Dies, One Escapes Morning RV Fire in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reported on October 27, 2022, that LASFM deputies were investigating an RV fire in Monroe, Louisiana that resulted in one death. The Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire report...
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
klax-tv.com
Two Separate Crashes in Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish Leave Two People Dead
Natchitoches Parish – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield. The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven...
Monroe man arrested for multiple rape charges, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police arrested 32-year-old Terrell D. Jones for two counts of First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Rape. The arrest stems from an approximate two-week investigation. Jones was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman's apartment on October 27, 2022.
Sterlington Police identify burglary suspect; considered armed and dangerous
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/27/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Sterlington Police identified the burglary suspect as Mahlik Robinson. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, […]
Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
Captain D’s employee accused of pulling knife on co-worker during argument, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D’s located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with an employee who mentioned that she […]
Comments / 0