MassLive.com

Patriots-Jets report cards: Grading Mac Jones’ first full game back as starter

NFL box scores are often misleading in painting an accurate picture of how well a player performs in a game. Sometimes, it leaves out the most important stuff. That was the case for Mac Jones in the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Going by the box score, the stats were OK. But none of it was particularly reflective of how Jones actually played -- for good and bad.
NESN

Patriots Shake Up Offensive Line Ahead Of Week 8 Jets Matchup

The Patriots made several roster moves involving offensive linemen on the eve of their Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium. New England on Saturday placed rookie guard Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated tackle Yodny Cajuste off IR. They also elevated undrafted rookie center Kody Russey from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

