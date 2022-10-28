The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 112-94 on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... As soon as the schedule was released, it was clear the road for the Wizards was going to become much more difficult beginning Sunday, as they faced the Boston Celtics to begin one of their most challenging stretches of the entire season. Sure enough, it was a measuring stick game that showed the Wizards they have some work to do to get on the level of the best teams in the conference.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO