NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
NBC Sports
Nets hold players-only meeting after loss; Kyrie argues with media
Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's right, a players-only meeting six games into the season. "We had a conversation that...
NBC Sports
Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
Podcast: The Pistons Off To A Rough Start This Season
The All Pistons Podcast hosts go over the difficult start to the Pistons season.
NBC Sports
Kerr says Dubs look like they're playing pick-up basketball
Steve Kerr did not mince his words after the Warriors' 128-114 loss to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Speaking with reporters postgame, Kerr noted that the team needs to be more in tune with both sides of the ball if they are going to turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
10 memorable Halloween moments in sports history
Halloween gives kids the chance to dress up as their favorite characters, celebrities and athletes while collecting buckets full of candy. What can be better?. In many cases, watching the players who inspired the costumes. Halloween is far from the most prominent sports holiday. The NFL has Thanksgiving. The NBA...
NBC Sports
Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter
Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start. Jones...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking
Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
NBC Sports
Wizards hammered by Celtics' defense in road loss
The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 112-94 on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... As soon as the schedule was released, it was clear the road for the Wizards was going to become much more difficult beginning Sunday, as they faced the Boston Celtics to begin one of their most challenging stretches of the entire season. Sure enough, it was a measuring stick game that showed the Wizards they have some work to do to get on the level of the best teams in the conference.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Embiid nails game-winner and Sixers survive in Chicago
Joel Embiid's unblemished career record against the Bulls was in serious jeopardy Saturday night in Chicago. Fortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, his jumper was pure at the game's most crucial moment. With the game tied at 109-all, Embiid screened for James Harden (15 points on 2-for-13 shooting, 11 assists)...
NBC Sports
Tatum couldn't handle Grant Williams doing interview as Batman
Grant Williams is the hero Boston deserves -- just not the one Jayson Tatum can deal with right now. Williams fully embraced the Halloween spirit for the Celtics' game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, arriving to TD Garden in a full-length Batman costume. Stream the Celtics all season on...
NBC Sports
Sixers pick up club options on Maxey and Springer for 2023-24
The Sixers announced Sunday night that they’ve exercised both Jaden Springer’s third-year option and Tyrese Maxey’s fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season. Monday is the deadline for NBA teams to pick up rookie-scale options. Springer’s salary for next season will be approximately $2.2 million, per Spotrac, while Maxey is set to make $4.3 million.
NBC Sports
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works on November 1 and the rules
We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. Ahead of the deadline, the Browns...
NBC Sports
'Chill' mindset of Holmes' mom proven right with Kings' win
Kings fans uttered a resounding "uh oh" after the team's winless start through four games of the 2022-23 NBA season. Lydecia Holmes, mother to Kings center Richaun Holmes, told fans to relax and give coach Mike Brown and the team some time to figure things out. After Sacramento's 119-113 victory...
NBC Sports
Astros catcher accidentally (?) cheated in Game 1: report
So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his change in bats from Game 1 to Game 2. The reason? He was informed by...
NBC Sports
Must-see 52-second JP sequence highlights huge third quarter
There was a Poole Party going on in Little Caesars Arena. Golden State was down by 19 points in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday -- and then it turned into the "Jordan Poole game." The young Warriors guard took matters into his own hands, scoring 12...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey proving to be gamechanger for 49ers
Last Thursday, the 49ers’ assistant head coach, Anthony Lynn, asked Christian McCaffrey, the Niners’ new running back: “Can you throw? Ever thrown a pass in a game?”. It had been four years, but yes, McCaffrey had done it. Late in the 2018 season, against New Orleans, he took a handoff from Cam Newton, the New Orleans defense surrounded him, and he lofted a spiral 17 yards downfield to tight end Chris Manhertz, all alone. Touchdown.
