Twice now in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there has been driver retaliation after close-quarter racing off a corner. Close racing, but no contact between the drivers. There was William Byron being upset with Denny Hamlin at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron hit the wall off Turn 2 when Hamlin was underneath him off the corner. A few minutes later, Byron hit Hamlin under caution, which sent the No. 11 spinning through the grass.

2 DAYS AGO