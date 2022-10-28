Read full article on original website
'I’ve definitely learned my lesson' - Wallace
Bubba Wallace returned to the track on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and said he accepted his one-race suspension from NASCAR after wrecking Kyle Larson two weeks ago. Wallace was the first Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since Matt Kenseth in late 2015. Across the three national series, Johnny Sauter in 2019 in the Camping World Truck Series, had been the last driver to be sat for a race.
INSIGHT: What gets NASCAR drivers mad
Twice now in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there has been driver retaliation after close-quarter racing off a corner. Close racing, but no contact between the drivers. There was William Byron being upset with Denny Hamlin at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron hit the wall off Turn 2 when Hamlin was underneath him off the corner. A few minutes later, Byron hit Hamlin under caution, which sent the No. 11 spinning through the grass.
Trans Am Championships, Young Gun Award on the line at COTA
With the 2022 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season approaching its finale at Circuit of The Americas, there are still several points races that won’t be decided until the wave of the checkered flags next Sunday. Here’s your update on where things stand for National Championship and Western Championship competitors going into COTA:
Gibbs wrecks Jones to win Xfinity at Martinsville
Ty Gibbs took no prisoners Saturday with a race-winning move that dramatically altered the composition of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 field. On the final lap of the third attempt at overtime, Gibbs rammed soon-to-be-ex-teammate Brandon Jones so hard the contact buckled the hood of Gibbs No. 54 Toyota.
Kligerman returns to Xfinity full time in 2023 with Big Machine Racing
Parker Kligerman will be a full-time NASCAR driver again next season, having signed with Big Machine Racing to compete in the Xfinity Series. Kligerman and team owner Scott Borchetta announced the news Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway. The 2023 season will be the third full year for the organization as Kligerman drives the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevrolet.
Campbell, Rushbrook, Wilson among latest speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Jim Campbell, Vice President of GM Performance & Motorsports; Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance; David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development USA; Mo Murray, SVP of Garage Team Mazda; Greg Gill, President & CEO of SRO Motorsports America; and Marty Fiolka, Promoter for Crandon International Raceway have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
Chastain’s last-lap video-game move lands him in Championship 4
Ross Chastain made a go-for-broke last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway that paid off to advance him into the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series championship. And Chastain is just as dumbfounded as everyone else. “You think they have questions?” Chastain cracked to the moderator about the...
Western swing - Bowman on Texas injury, recovery and Phoenix return
Medically cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition next weekend, a healed Alex Bowman returned to the racetrack Sunday for the first time since suffering a concussion last month. Bowman admitted he didn’t initially realize he was seriously hurt after the crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Over the radio,...
The Martinsville rimshot heard round the world - driver reactions
Ross Chastain’s shocking last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway left his peers complimenting his ingenuity but wondering if a Pandora’s box had been opened. The Trackhouse Racing driver went full throttle into Turn 3 and rode the outside wall to the finish, picking up five spots in the process. It was what Chastain needed to do to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as Denny Hamlin was running well ahead of him.
Enders wins Pro Stock title; B. Force, Hagan, Arana Jr. win at NHRA Nevada Nationals
Erica Enders clinched her fifth Pro Stock world championship on Sunday, racing to her 10th victory of the season at the 22nd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals to cap off a dream weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Hector...
Hamlin paces opening Martinville Cup practice
Denny Hamlin was fastest Saturday in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway in a good effort off the hauler for his No. 11 team after they struggled at the track in the spring. His fastest lap (95.916mph; 19.916s) was his third lap on the track and the fastest amongst...
Keselowski disqualified from fourth at Martinsville
Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang has been disqualified from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway because it did not meet the minimum weight requirement in post-race technical inspection. NASCAR cited section 14.11.2 in the rule book. Keselowski had one of his best outings at the Virginia...
Force, Hight, Enders, M. Smith go No. 1 at NHRA Nevada Nationals
Funny Car points leader Robert Hight held on to the top spot at the 22nd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals on Saturday, claiming the No. 1 qualifier to ensure a nitro sweep from John Force Racing at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro...
