3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
Cleveland launches survey of 170,000 land parcels
It’s been 10 years since Cassell Silver moved into the Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland. In that time, he’s seen a lot of neighbors come and go.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
New grant to allow hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished
Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding Friday for multiple counties across the state that will pay to bring down blighted houses with hundreds of houses targeted right here in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
cityofmentor.com
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation
The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
New Serpentini Collision Center proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Citing a need for more space, representatives for Serpentini Chevrolet presented, and ultimately received approval of, a preliminary plan for a new 50,000-square-foot Middleburg Heights collision center proposed for 6679 and 6689 Engle Road. The current Serpentini Collision Center in Berea will relocate from its...
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
waterfronttimes.com
Forget tall tales; this travesty is ‘Fishingate’
Fishing scandal prompts cries of ‘lock them up’. Our fishing friends in Ohio are trying to put a positive face on Fishingate, the walleye tournament cheating scandal that set the competitive fishing bog ablaze last month. “It’s a big nothing-burger, except that it proves we have great walleye fishing...
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Cleveland Scene
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
cityofmentor.com
Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Continues at Lifeline
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline, Inc. will help income-eligible Lake County residents with water and wastewater assistance. The temporary federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills if they are past due or disconnected. The program has been extended to run through September 30, 2023.
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
