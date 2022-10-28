ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
GATES MILLS, OH
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
MENTOR, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation

The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]
OHIO STATE
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
waterfronttimes.com

Forget tall tales; this travesty is ‘Fishingate’

Fishing scandal prompts cries of ‘lock them up’. Our fishing friends in Ohio are trying to put a positive face on Fishingate, the walleye tournament cheating scandal that set the competitive fishing bog ablaze last month. “It’s a big nothing-burger, except that it proves we have great walleye fishing...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Continues at Lifeline

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline, Inc. will help income-eligible Lake County residents with water and wastewater assistance. The temporary federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills if they are past due or disconnected. The program has been extended to run through September 30, 2023.
MENTOR, OH

