Eyewitness News
Riding for fallen Bristol officers
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. City Hall-o-ween event and road closures tonight. State leaders to announce new Paw Act. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. State leaders will join the Connecticut...
Bristol Police Officers honored with “Back the Blue Ride” in Farmington
In Farmington, Connecticut, hundreds took part in the "back the blue ride" to honor the two fallen Bristol Police Officers and the surviving officer on Sunday.
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
Eyewitness News
State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license. Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford. Officials say the cruiser was attempting...
New Britain Herald
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
darientimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday
HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
New Britain Herald
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Eyewitness News
Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford to hold fundraiser for families of fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford will hold a fundraiser to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The fundraiser will be held at participating restaurants on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off
(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation. When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other...
Eyewitness News
School van involved in crash in Somers
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury’s police chief looking at ways to get new recruits
All this month Channel 3 Eyewitness News is offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Locals get ready for Powerball numbers to come out. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Powerball jackpot is $1 billion, and people made their last-minute stop to get...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night. Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm. When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The...
Eyewitness News
Settlement reached in wrongful conviction
Riders honored fallen officers riding from the Farmington Polo club to Bristol Police Headquarters. Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. Halloween events and road closures. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. City...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven
Waterbury chief discusses the future of policing and recruiting. Angi Orbann, Vice President for Personal Insurance at Travelers, talks about ways to protect your home tonight as people head out for trick-or-treating. Updated: 2 hours ago. Thriller Halloween performance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford.
Eyewitness News
Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase
(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Bristol police chief, mayor discuss moving forward after officers’ deaths
(WTNH) – The City of Bristol is trying to move forward after the darkest chapter in its history. After the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, questions still remain. How can the city heal? How should the officers be memorialized?. Dennis House sat down with Bristol...
Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured After SUV Strikes Rock Wall In Harwinton
Two men suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Harwinton at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the right lane of two near the Exit...
Eyewitness News
Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
