Bristol, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Riding for fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license. Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford. Officials say the cruiser was attempting...
STRATFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday

HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

School van involved in crash in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
SOMERS, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury’s police chief looking at ways to get new recruits

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Settlement reached in wrongful conviction

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase

(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT

