Southington, CT

Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license. Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford. Officials say the cruiser was attempting...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase

(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

School van involved in crash in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
SOMERS, CT
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

1 charged after break-in at Killingly business

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police placed one individual under arrest in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred early Saturday morning. Saturday at 3:07 A.M., Troopers from Troop D responded to Aces Defense located at 748 North Main St. for a report of an active commercial burglary. Troopers arrived...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven

Waterbury chief discusses the future of policing and recruiting. Angi Orbann, Vice President for Personal Insurance at Travelers, talks about ways to protect your home tonight as people head out for trick-or-treating. Updated: 2 hours ago. Thriller Halloween performance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are still investigating what caused an early morning crash on Friday. According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was killed after crashing into a wooded area near North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. Police say Rodriguez was driving with a 23-year-old woman...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Witnesses sought following assault in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they are looking for a suspect that allegedly assaulted another individual in Woodbury Saturday evening. At approximately 5:25 P.M, Troopers from Troop L were dispatched to 787 Main Street S., in the town of Woodbury for a reported assault. Troopers arrived and identified...
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Riding for fallen Bristol officers

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. City Hall-o-ween event and road closures tonight. State leaders to announce new Paw Act. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. State leaders will join the Connecticut...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Burglary At Killingly Store

An 18-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut gun shop. Troopers in Windham County responded to a report of an active burglary at Aces Defense in Killingly at about 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Connecticut State Police said. Responding troopers saw that the front door and glass display...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
HARTFORD, CT

