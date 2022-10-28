Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
Eyewitness News
State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license. Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford. Officials say the cruiser was attempting...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Heavily armed homicide suspect on probation captured in Hartford after high-speed chase
EAST HARTFORD — A heavily armed homicide suspect — on probation after being released from prison this spring for a 2019 shooting — was apprehended Sunday following a high-speed chase that ended in Hartford, police said. Mekhi Thompson, 21, had an illegal, fully automatic gun in the...
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
Eyewitness News
Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase
(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
Eyewitness News
School van involved in crash in Somers
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
Hit-Run Driver Apprehended After Striking Cruiser On I-95 In Stratford, Police Say
A 55-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly hit a Connecticut State trooper's vehicle and then fled the scene. The incident took place in Stratford around 1:05 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on I-95 southbound in the area of Exit 33. According to state police, the trooper was driving...
Eyewitness News
Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
Eyewitness News
1 charged after break-in at Killingly business
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police placed one individual under arrest in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred early Saturday morning. Saturday at 3:07 A.M., Troopers from Troop D responded to Aces Defense located at 748 North Main St. for a report of an active commercial burglary. Troopers arrived...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night. Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm. When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The...
Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured After SUV Strikes Rock Wall In Harwinton
Two men suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Harwinton at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the right lane of two near the Exit...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven
Waterbury chief discusses the future of policing and recruiting. Angi Orbann, Vice President for Personal Insurance at Travelers, talks about ways to protect your home tonight as people head out for trick-or-treating. Updated: 2 hours ago. Thriller Halloween performance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off
(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation. When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other...
Eyewitness News
20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are still investigating what caused an early morning crash on Friday. According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was killed after crashing into a wooded area near North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. Police say Rodriguez was driving with a 23-year-old woman...
Eyewitness News
Witnesses sought following assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they are looking for a suspect that allegedly assaulted another individual in Woodbury Saturday evening. At approximately 5:25 P.M, Troopers from Troop L were dispatched to 787 Main Street S., in the town of Woodbury for a reported assault. Troopers arrived and identified...
Eyewitness News
Riding for fallen Bristol officers
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. City Hall-o-ween event and road closures tonight. State leaders to announce new Paw Act. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. State leaders will join the Connecticut...
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Suspect Nabbed After Burglary At Killingly Store
An 18-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut gun shop. Troopers in Windham County responded to a report of an active burglary at Aces Defense in Killingly at about 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Connecticut State Police said. Responding troopers saw that the front door and glass display...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
Comments / 0