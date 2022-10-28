Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license. Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford. Officials say the cruiser was attempting...
Eyewitness News
School van involved in crash in Somers
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
Bristol Police Officers honored with “Back the Blue Ride” in Farmington
In Farmington, Connecticut, hundreds took part in the "back the blue ride" to honor the two fallen Bristol Police Officers and the surviving officer on Sunday.
Eyewitness News
Riding for fallen Bristol officers
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. City Hall-o-ween event and road closures tonight. State leaders to announce new Paw Act.
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off
(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation. When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other...
Bristol Press
Southington police make murder arrest following car crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Heavily armed homicide suspect on probation captured in Hartford after high-speed chase
EAST HARTFORD — A heavily armed homicide suspect — on probation after being released from prison this spring for a 2019 shooting — was apprehended Sunday following a high-speed chase that ended in Hartford, police said. Mekhi Thompson, 21, had an illegal, fully automatic gun in the...
Eyewitness News
1 charged after break-in at Killingly business
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police placed one individual under arrest in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred early Saturday morning. Saturday at 3:07 A.M., Troopers from Troop D responded to Aces Defense located at 748 North Main St. for a report of an active commercial burglary. Troopers arrived...
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night. Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm. When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury’s police chief looking at ways to get new recruits
All this month Channel 3 Eyewitness News is offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Locals get ready for Powerball numbers to come out. The Powerball jackpot is $1 billion, and people made their last-minute stop to get
Eyewitness News
Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say
A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed. New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department. According to...
Eyewitness News
Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford to hold fundraiser for families of fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford will hold a fundraiser to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The fundraiser will be held at participating restaurants on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to...
Eyewitness News
Settlement reached in wrongful conviction
Riders honored fallen officers riding from the Farmington Polo club to Bristol Police Headquarters. Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. Halloween events and road closures.
Eyewitness News
Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased. Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of...
Man gets 18 months in gun-pointing incident
A Hartford man who was accused of pointing a loaded gun at another man during an argument at a Manchester hookah lounge was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for illegally possessing the gun after being convicted of a felony. DEFENDANT: Michael Jones, 26, of Hartford. GUILTY PLEA:...
New Britain Herald
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
New Britain Herald
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
