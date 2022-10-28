ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Eyewitness News

State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license. Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford. Officials say the cruiser was attempting...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

School van involved in crash in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
SOMERS, CT
Eyewitness News

Riding for fallen Bristol officers

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. City Hall-o-ween event and road closures tonight. State leaders to announce new Paw Act. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. State leaders will join the Connecticut...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police make murder arrest following car crash

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

1 charged after break-in at Killingly business

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police placed one individual under arrest in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred early Saturday morning. Saturday at 3:07 A.M., Troopers from Troop D responded to Aces Defense located at 748 North Main St. for a report of an active commercial burglary. Troopers arrived...
KILLINGLY, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury’s police chief looking at ways to get new recruits

All this month Channel 3 Eyewitness News is offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Locals get ready for Powerball numbers to come out. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Powerball jackpot is $1 billion, and people made their last-minute stop to get...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Settlement reached in wrongful conviction

Riders honored fallen officers riding from the Farmington Polo club to Bristol Police Headquarters. Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. Halloween events and road closures. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. City...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased. Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of...
Journal Inquirer

Man gets 18 months in gun-pointing incident

A Hartford man who was accused of pointing a loaded gun at another man during an argument at a Manchester hookah lounge was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for illegally possessing the gun after being convicted of a felony. DEFENDANT: Michael Jones, 26, of Hartford. GUILTY PLEA:...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT

