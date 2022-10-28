'Let's go big': Denton's Day of the Dead Festival returns after two-year absence

Buy Now After the event was canceled for the past two years, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is coming back this weekend with new, bigger and better ways to bring the community together to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones, its creative director says. Maria Crane/For the DRC

The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday in which people honor loved ones who have passed by celebrating their lives with altar offerings, serenades and festive costumes.