NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
NBC Sports
Nets hold players-only meeting after loss; Kyrie argues with media
Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's right, a players-only meeting six games into the season. "We had a conversation that...
Podcast: The Pistons Off To A Rough Start This Season
The All Pistons Podcast hosts go over the difficult start to the Pistons season.
NBC Sports
Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
NBC Sports
Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
NBC Sports
How CMC proved to 49ers he could execute halfback pass
As the 49ers pondered Thursday whether or not their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, was capable of faking the Los Angeles Rams out with a halfback pass, the team didn’t have to wait long for confirmation. It had been four years since the former Carolina Panther let it fly...
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
NextGen Stats clocked the Bears quarterback at a ridiculous time on one run Sunday and Khalil Herbert isn't far behind.
NBC Sports
Kerr says Dubs look like they're playing pick-up basketball
Steve Kerr did not mince his words after the Warriors' 128-114 loss to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Speaking with reporters postgame, Kerr noted that the team needs to be more in tune with both sides of the ball if they are going to turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
NBC Sports
Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant
At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports
Davis carted inside vs. Steelers
Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors rally but lose to Hornets in OT
Starting a five-game road trip with contests against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons should be a positive. On Saturday, travel wasn't a friend to the Warriors. The Warriors again started off slow, but came alive in the third quarter -- surprise, surprise -- and buckled down in the fourth. But their comeback wasn't enough in a 120-113 overtime loss to the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
NBC Sports
Tatum couldn't handle Grant Williams doing interview as Batman
Grant Williams is the hero Boston deserves -- just not the one Jayson Tatum can deal with right now. Williams fully embraced the Halloween spirit for the Celtics' game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, arriving to TD Garden in a full-length Batman costume. Stream the Celtics all season on...
NBC Sports
Wizards hammered by Celtics' defense in road loss
The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 112-94 on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... As soon as the schedule was released, it was clear the road for the Wizards was going to become much more difficult beginning Sunday, as they faced the Boston Celtics to begin one of their most challenging stretches of the entire season. Sure enough, it was a measuring stick game that showed the Wizards they have some work to do to get on the level of the best teams in the conference.
NBC Sports
10 memorable Halloween moments in sports history
Halloween gives kids the chance to dress up as their favorite characters, celebrities and athletes while collecting buckets full of candy. What can be better?. In many cases, watching the players who inspired the costumes. Halloween is far from the most prominent sports holiday. The NFL has Thanksgiving. The NBA...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking
Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
NBC Sports
'Chill' mindset of Holmes' mom proven right with Kings' win
Kings fans uttered a resounding "uh oh" after the team's winless start through four games of the 2022-23 NBA season. Lydecia Holmes, mother to Kings center Richaun Holmes, told fans to relax and give coach Mike Brown and the team some time to figure things out. After Sacramento's 119-113 victory...
