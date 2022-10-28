SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 9 High School Football Rankings: Mount Carmel moves up after big win

By Max Baker

Here is a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 high school football rankings.

SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

October 27, 2022

1. East St. Louis (6-2)

Last week: 1

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Richards

Ranking rationale: East St. Louis finished its regular season at 7-2 following a 40-10 win over De Smet on Friday. The Flyers will face Richards in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.

2. Mount Carmel (9-0)

Last week: 4

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Buffalo Grove

Ranking rationale: The Caravan trailed Loyola Academy 24-14 at halftime in the most anticipated game of the year in the state of Illinois. But a 21-point third quarter helped Mount Carmel to an unbeaten regular season.

3. Loyola Academy (8-1)

Last week: 3

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Plainfield South

Ranking rationale: Loyola and Mount Carmel’s matchup came down to the wire and proved that this year’s playoffs are wide open.

4. Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

Last week: 2

Next game: Oct. 28 at Conant

Ranking rationale: Lincoln-Way East came away with a 28-21 overtime win over Bradley-Bourbonnais to finish off a 9-0 regular season.

5. Wheaton North (8-1)

Last week: 5

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Willowbrook

Ranking rationale: Wheaton North started hot and defeated St. Charles East 36-20 last week. The Falcons jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and didn’t look back.

6. Lemont (9-0)

Last week: 6

Next game: Oct. 28 at Blue Island Eisenhower

Ranking rationale: Lemont defeated Thornton Fractional South 49-6 on Thursday to finish unbeaten in the regular season.

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0)

Last week: 7

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Hall/Putnam County

Ranking rationale: Sacred Heart-Griffin’s offense was clicking as it defeated Springfield Southeast 56-12 last Friday. They’ll take on Hall/Putnam County in round one this week.

8. Simeon (9-0)

Last week: 8

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Oak Forest

Ranking rationale: After Simeon defeated Morgan Park 42-22 in its toughest matchup of the season, Simeon cruised to a 49-6 win over Lane Tech last week. Outside of East St. Louis, they might be the best team in Class 6A.

9. York (9-0)

Last week: 9

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Oswego East

Ranking rationale: York capped off a perfect regular season with a 34-8 win against OPRF last Thursday.

10. Glenbard West (8-1)

Last week: 10

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Lockport

Ranking rationale: Aside from a four-point loss to York earlier this year, Glenbard West has taken care of the rest of its opponents. A first round matchup with Lockport is by no means a cakewalk though.

11. Hersey (9-0)

Last week: 11

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Argo

Ranking rationale: Hersey defeated Buffalo Grove Buffalo Grove 49-6 and clinched the schools first 9-0 season since 1975.

12. Warren Township (8-1)

Last week: 12

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Stevenson

Ranking rationale: Warren Township knocked off Zion-Benton 48-6 in another strong defensive performance. If the defense, that has allowed their opponents to less than 10 points six times this season, continues to play well, they will be a tough out.

13. Prospect (8-1)

Last week: 13

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Reavis

Ranking rationale: Prospect’s offense scored 43 first-half points and defeated Rolling Meadows 64-24.

14. O’Fallon (8-1)

Last week: 14

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Edwardsville

Ranking rationale: O’Fallon rolled to a 49-20 victory against Cahokia on Friday night. Senior quarterback Colt Michael threw for 223 yards and three more touchdowns. O’Fallon’s only loss heading into the playoffs came to East St. Louis. A rematch with Edwardsville will be one of the games to watch in Illinois this weekend.

15. Prairie Ridge (8-1)

Last week: 15

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Crystal Lake South

Ranking rationale: After a 48-41 thrilling win over Crystal Lake South two weeks ago, the two teams will meet again. This time, with the season on the line. Look for there to be lots of offense in this game.

16. Maine South (7-2)

Last week: 16

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Bolingbrook

Ranking rationale: Maine South knocked off New Trier in overtime to head into the 8A playoffs with a 7-2 record.

17. Edwardsville (6-3)

Last week: 17

Next game: Oct. 29 at O’Fallon

Ranking rationale: Edwardsville lost to CBC in its final regular season. The Tigers will seek revenge on O’Fallon after blowing a 13-point fourth quarter lead earlier this year.

18. Chicago Marist (6-3)

Last week: 18

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Naperville North

Ranking Rationale: Marist bounced back from a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat Brother Rice 34-16.

19. St. Rita (7-2)

Last week: 19

Next game: Oct. 28 at Geneva

Ranking rationale: A running back duo of DJ Stewart and Ethan Middleton will be key for St. Rita to build off its strong 7-2 regular season into the playoffs.

20. Crete-Monee (7-2)

Last week: 20

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Centennial

Ranking rationale: Crete-Monee escaped with a 25-22 victory over Kankakee. They’ll face Centennial who is also 7-2.

21. St. Charles North (8-1)

Last week: 21

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Maine West

Ranking rationale: St. Charles North edged out Batavia 32-31 in double overtime last Friday.

22. South Elgin (9-0)

Last week: 22

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Belleville East

Ranking rationale: South Elgin defeated Streamwood 48-6 for an unbeaten 9-0 regular season. A matchup with Belleville East awaits in the playoffs.

23. Neuqua Valley (7-2)

Last week: 23

Next game: Oct. 29 vs. Lane Tech

Ranking rationale: Neuqua Valley defeated rival Metea Valley 35-7 on Thursday. They’ll face Lane Tech to open the playoffs on Saturday.

24. Andrew (6-3)

Last week: NR

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Huntley

Ranking rationale: After defeating Lockport in double overtime, Andrew leaps into the rankings. However, a tough matchup against 8-1 Huntley will be a test in the playoffs.

25. Bolingbrook (6-3)

Last week: 25

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Maine South

Ranking rationale: Bolingbrook vs. Maine South is one of two Top 25 matchups to open the playoffs. The teams did not meet in the regular season.

