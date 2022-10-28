Midterm Elections 2022: Predictions for Senate seats up for election

Political predictions

One of the most highly watched —and dissected and forecasted—battles during the 2022 midterm elections is the Senate race. As of now, it’s considered a toss-up, where the control could either go to the Republicans or the Democrats.

There are currently 35 seats up for grabs— 21 Republican-held and 14 Democrat-held—with several key states most likely set to determine the outcome. Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada are the prime game-changers.

With the end of October nearing, here are the predictions for each state with those Senate seats up for election, per FiveThirtyEight.

Alabama

Katie Britt (Rep.): 99% chance of winning

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski (Rep.): 50% chance of winning

Kelly C. Tshibaka (Rep.): 40% chance of winning

Arkansas

Arizona

Mark Kelly (Dem.) 69% chance of winning

Blake Maters (Rep.): 31% chance of winning

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Herschel Walker (Rep): 52% chance of winning

Raphael Warnock (Dem.): 48% chance of winning

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Nevada

Adam Paul Laxalt (Rep.): 53% chance of winning

Catherine Cortez Masto (Dem.): 47% chance of winning

New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan (Dem.): 78% chance of winning

Donald C. Bolduc (Rep.): 22% chance of winning

New York

North Carolina

Ted Budd (Rep.): 78% chance of winning

Cheri Beasley (Dem.): 22% chance of winning

North Dakota

Ohio

J.D. Vance (Rep.): 76% chance of winning

Tim Ryan (Dem.): 24% chance of winning

Oklahoma

James Lankford (Rep.): 99% chance of winning

Special Senate Election: Markwayne Mullin (Rep.): 99% chance of winning

Oregon

Pennsylvania

John Fetterman (Dem.): 59% chance of winning

Mehmet Oz (Rep.): 41% chance of winning

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Ron Johnson (Rep.): 76% chance of winning

Mandela Barnes (Dem.): 24% chance of winning