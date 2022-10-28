ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Midterm Elections 2022: Predictions for Senate seats up for election

By Rick Suter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnTJy_0ipSPMNF00

Political predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZPuw_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

One of the most highly watched —and dissected and forecasted—battles during the 2022 midterm elections is the Senate race. As of now, it’s considered a toss-up, where the control could either go to the Republicans or the Democrats.

There are currently 35 seats up for grabs— 21 Republican-held and 14 Democrat-held—with several key states most likely set to determine the outcome. Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada are the prime game-changers.

With the end of October nearing, here are the predictions for each state with those Senate seats up for election, per FiveThirtyEight.

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKqJe_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Katie Britt (Rep.): 99% chance of winning

Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UD8tx_0ipSPMNF00
(Jack Gruber-USA TODAY)

Lisa Murkowski (Rep.): 50% chance of winning

Kelly C. Tshibaka (Rep.): 40% chance of winning

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIAxf_0ipSPMNF00
(Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPt2j_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Mark Kelly (Dem.) 69% chance of winning

Blake Maters (Rep.): 31% chance of winning

California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozQVn_0ipSPMNF00
(Democratic National Convention via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXbPc_0ipSPMNF00
(USA TODAY Network)

Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRsay_0ipSPMNF00
(John Shishmanian/ NorwichBulletin.com)

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXGva_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zrNz_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Herschel Walker (Rep): 52% chance of winning

Raphael Warnock (Dem.): 48% chance of winning

Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3konHk_0ipSPMNF00
(Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkObZ_0ipSPMNF00
(Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY)

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoeu5_0ipSPMNF00
(Democratic National Convention via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjjUL_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgPbw_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3s80_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNyzE_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agMa5_0ipSPMNF00
(Jack Gruber-USA TODAY)

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lCm0_0ipSPMNF00
(Jasper Colt-USA TODAY)

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfIDW_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwvfB_0ipSPMNF00
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Adam Paul Laxalt (Rep.): 53% chance of winning

Catherine Cortez Masto (Dem.): 47% chance of winning

New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWdUn_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Maggie Hassan (Dem.): 78% chance of winning

Donald C. Bolduc (Rep.): 22% chance of winning

New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBOz2_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlD00_0ipSPMNF00
(Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Ted Budd (Rep.): 78% chance of winning

Cheri Beasley (Dem.): 22% chance of winning

North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlJTK_0ipSPMNF00
(Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRSBH_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

J.D. Vance (Rep.): 76% chance of winning

Tim Ryan (Dem.): 24% chance of winning

Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041rW1_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

James Lankford (Rep.): 99% chance of winning

Special Senate Election: Markwayne Mullin (Rep.): 99% chance of winning

Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3St8wK_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6WTu_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

John Fetterman (Dem.): 59% chance of winning

Mehmet Oz (Rep.): 41% chance of winning

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhRvz_0ipSPMNF00
(Republican National Convention via USA TODAY NETWORK)

South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zrjy6_0ipSPMNF00
(Eric P Kruszewski-USA TODAY)

Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIj7k_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHGPD_0ipSPMNF00
(USAT)

Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXaiC_0ipSPMNF00
(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElrQB_0ipSPMNF00
(Mandela Barnes, USAT)

Ron Johnson (Rep.): 76% chance of winning

Mandela Barnes (Dem.): 24% chance of winning

Comments / 70

Bigred7
4d ago

Red wave, you liberals are the blame for everything negative going on in the world and this country of the United States. Look in the mirror and reflect or we are going to continue to go down the same path!

Reply(12)
52
PTAVIL TV
3d ago

I am laughing at John Fetterman who has a chance of winning. People of the great state of Pennsylvania should not vote for this guy. he is not fit to serve and he does not have a clear agenda.

Reply(3)
18
No Lube
3d ago

The Democrats have strayed to far left. They used to be more in the middle and had some appeal in that regard. Not anymore. Look at the candidates they are putting up....Biden and Fetterman for example. Both vegetables. Centrists are now moving toward the Republican party.

Reply
23
