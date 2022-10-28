Midterm Elections 2022: Predictions for Senate seats up for election
One of the most highly watched —and dissected and forecasted—battles during the 2022 midterm elections is the Senate race. As of now, it’s considered a toss-up, where the control could either go to the Republicans or the Democrats.
There are currently 35 seats up for grabs— 21 Republican-held and 14 Democrat-held—with several key states most likely set to determine the outcome. Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada are the prime game-changers.
With the end of October nearing, here are the predictions for each state with those Senate seats up for election, per FiveThirtyEight.
Alabama
Katie Britt (Rep.): 99% chance of winning
Alaska
Lisa Murkowski (Rep.): 50% chance of winning
Kelly C. Tshibaka (Rep.): 40% chance of winning
Arkansas
Arizona
Mark Kelly (Dem.) 69% chance of winning
Blake Maters (Rep.): 31% chance of winning
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Herschel Walker (Rep): 52% chance of winning
Raphael Warnock (Dem.): 48% chance of winning
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Missouri
Nevada
Adam Paul Laxalt (Rep.): 53% chance of winning
Catherine Cortez Masto (Dem.): 47% chance of winning
New Hampshire
Maggie Hassan (Dem.): 78% chance of winning
Donald C. Bolduc (Rep.): 22% chance of winning
New York
North Carolina
Ted Budd (Rep.): 78% chance of winning
Cheri Beasley (Dem.): 22% chance of winning
North Dakota
Ohio
J.D. Vance (Rep.): 76% chance of winning
Tim Ryan (Dem.): 24% chance of winning
Oklahoma
James Lankford (Rep.): 99% chance of winning
Special Senate Election: Markwayne Mullin (Rep.): 99% chance of winning
Oregon
Pennsylvania
John Fetterman (Dem.): 59% chance of winning
Mehmet Oz (Rep.): 41% chance of winning
South Carolina
South Dakota
Utah
Vermont
Washington
Wisconsin
Ron Johnson (Rep.): 76% chance of winning
Mandela Barnes (Dem.): 24% chance of winning
