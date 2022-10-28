Read full article on original website
Related
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
Nissan is selling all of its Russian assets for less than $1 as it pulls out of the country 7 months into the war
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida announced the company’s exit from Russia on Tuesday. More than seven months into the Ukraine War, foreign companies are still filing out of Russia. Over 1,000 companies have made the decision to close down operations in Russia and leave the country after the widely condemned invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
CNBC
Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will 'never promise to renounce' force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
kitco.com
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
Xi Jinping wants China to ‘win local wars.’ Russia’s failures in Ukraine show that’s not so easy
Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here. Seoul, South Korea CNN — It has taken just a handful...
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
Russian state media report the situation in the Kherson region of Ukraine is stabilizing, with less frequent artillery fire and no counterattacks from Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russians will be besieged if they stay in the Kherson region. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen visits the front line to get a first-hand look.
Ukraine president says he had 'urgent call' with France's Macron
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an "urgent call" with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine.
Philippines to buy US aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has “secured an alternative supply from the United States.”. Marcos Jr. said at a news conference...
msn.com
Live: Putin admits Russia enduring ‘economic difficulties’ due to Western sanctions
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday acknowledged that his country was experiencing “economic difficulties” because of different “restrictions” imposed on his country due to the war in Ukraine. The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, vowed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it must “be seen successfully to its conclusion”. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation. What Happened: A senior Taiwanese security official said China is watching the war in Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan and is preparing itself to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim, reported Reuters.
Could Russia collapse?
Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Russians withdrew $7.5 billion in Sept as they left the country - central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Ukraine Unleashes Mass Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack On Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters
Russia says Ukrainian aerial drones and unmanned surface vessels targeted the home of its Black Sea Fleet, damaging at least a minesweeper. The largest city in Crimea and the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet woke up to heavy explosions and anti-aircraft fire during an attack Russian officials say included aerial drones and especially unmanned surface vessels (USV), both of which were 'suicide' or 'kamikaze' types mean to explode when they arrive at their targets.
Russians are sailing to South Korea to avoid being drafted to Ukraine — most are refused entry
SEOUL, South Korea — Groups of Russians have sailed to South Korea to avoid being conscripted for the war in Ukraine — only for most of them to be refused entry at the border. South Korean coast guard records show five boats carrying 23 people have reached the...
Gizmodo
White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites
The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Comments / 0