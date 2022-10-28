Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce holds opening ceremony for Veteran Day countdown
SAN ANTONIO - Monday marks the start of San Antonio’s annual countdown to Veterans Day. The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce held an opening ceremony at the Alamo this morning. Celebrate America's military is free to the public and offers dozens of events in honor of our service members,...
foxsanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
news4sanantonio.com
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
tpr.org
San Antonio Combat PTSD conference shifts its focus toward preventing firearm injuries
Gun safety was a major topic of conversation at San Antonio’s annual Combat PTSD Conference this year. Experts from around the country gathered to share the latest research on the treatment and prevention of post-traumatic stress among service members and veterans. But the conversation didn’t stop at mental health.
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
news4sanantonio.com
Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled
SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
news4sanantonio.com
Spiritlandia: Nations Largest Day of The Dead Celebration
Oct. 27 - 30 La Villita in.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
news4sanantonio.com
Tommy's Express Carwash will scare customers are they drive through the wash
SAN ANTONIO – For all you Halloween lovers, Tommy’s Express Carwash hosts its annual Tunnel of Terror. Team members will dress up in their scariest costumes to scare customers as they drive through the wash. The event is happening this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at...
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
Animal Care Services adds another pig to 'menagerie of unusual animal' rescues
Charlotte joins two other pigs, two rabbits, and two horses rescued this month.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
news4sanantonio.com
Mi Tierra honors 53 migrants in Dia de los Muertos Altar
SAN ANTONIO – As Dia de los Muertos quickly approaches, many are already setting up their altar to honor the dead, but this year Mi Tierra is setting up theirs to honor the 53 migrants who lost their lives in the tractor-trailer in late June. The altar is already...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
news4sanantonio.com
John Lira: Candidate for the 23rd Congressional District
SAN ANTONIO - John Lira is a Democrat candidate for the U.S. House to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District. “John Lira served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Lira earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from San Antonio College in 2008, a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012, and a master's degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University in 2015. His career experience includes co-founding LIRA Strategies LLC and working as a HillVets Legislative Leaders Fellow with the U.S. House of Representatives, a policy research manager with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, and a management and program analyst with the U.S. Small Business Administration.”
Outbreak of childhood respiratory illness wreaking havoc at San Antonio hospitals
'I can definitely say that most hospital systems right now are full,' one physician said.
