Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
kjzz.com
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
kjzz.com
18-year-old woman shot in shoulder while sitting in back seat of car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder while sitting in the back seat of a car, according to police. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson with West Valley City said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near 2675 South 3200 West.
kjzz.com
Woman shot in leg, taken to hospital after argument breaks out at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was injured during a shooting at an Ogden residence after an argument broke out during a Halloween party. Police responded to reports of shots fired near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. Lt. Cameron Stiver with Ogden Police Department said when...
kjzz.com
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
kjzz.com
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
kjzz.com
Crash leads to westbound closure, major delays at mouth of Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on westbound Interstate 80 led to a road closure and major delays at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on I-80 near 2500 East on Monday. The vehicles blocked lanes on...
kjzz.com
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
kjzz.com
Residential evacuations lifted at apartments after large fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evacuation orders for residents at two apartments in the Sugar House neighborhood have been lifted five days after a large fire burned in the area, officials said. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said on Sunday that residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments...
kjzz.com
15-year-old Utah violinist dreams of composing music for movies, video games
A Utah 15-year-old is taking the music world by storm. DC Trimble from Payson has big dreams for the big screen. "It's kind of embarrassing, but I sing a lot," he said. "Typically epic orchestral music. That's what I love." Trimble started playing violin at six years old. "He was...
kjzz.com
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
kjzz.com
Over 700 bison driven to corrals for annual checkup on Antelope Island
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of bison were driven to holding corrals for their annual checkup on Antelope Island. State park officials said the roundup, which took place on Saturday, "is a primary tool utilized to help ensure the continued health of one of the nation’s largest and oldest public bison herds."
kjzz.com
Talkin' Utes: Meet Lander Barton & Braeden Daniels
10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.
kjzz.com
Financial planner offers tips to save for retirement amid high inflation
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A recent study by bankrate.com indicates most people feel they are behind on saving for retirement, even if they are contributing the same amount or more than they were last year. Alicia Allen, a certified financial planner in Sandy, Utah, said she hears similar concerns...
kjzz.com
Weber State shuts down Montana in Big Sky showdown 24-21
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw two touchdown passes and Weber State drained the final 5:43 off the clock to hold off Montana 24-21 on Saturday in a showdown of two Top 10 FCS teams. The Wildcats (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches...
Comments / 0