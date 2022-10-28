10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO