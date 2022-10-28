Recall alert: Wall-mounted basketball hoop recalled years after teen’s death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Goalsetter Systems Inc. issued a recall of its Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals four years after one fell on a 14-year-old boy, killing him.

The CPSC issued the recall of nearly 18,000 goals on Thursday, saying that it poses a severe impact injury hazard and risk of death to consumers.

In 2018, a 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goal detached and fell on him in Granger, Indiana, according to the recall.

Goalsetter has received four reports of incidents, including the boy’s death. In one of the other incidents, a consumer sustained severe facial injuries; in another, a consumer suffered a fractured leg.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled backboards immediately and to contact the company for free removal of the basketball goal. People who purchased the recalled goals can receive a full refund or a free inspection of their installed wall-mounted basketball goal and will install an additional safety bracket at no cost.

The recall involves all of the Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems, the CSPC said.

The recalled basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo (a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the backboard).

The product was sold at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide. It was available online at Amazon.com, Dickssportinggoods.com, Walmart.com, Competitiveedgeproducts.com and Target.com from November 1999 through June 2022 for between $919 and $2,250.

If you have this product, you can contact Goalsetter toll-free at 855-951-7460 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at Goalsetter.com/pages/basketball-wall-mount-recall and Goalsetter.com.

