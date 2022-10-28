ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Annual leaf collection in the city to start Nov. 28

The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program on Nov. 28. The program will continue through early January. Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

I have hope: The next generation of journalists are attentive

I had the opportunity to speak to a few staff members of Stuart Hall School’s yearbook on Friday afternoon. They are attempting to launch an online newsletter and wanted feedback on the newsletter, but also wanted to talk about how to be a journalist. What to do, what not to do.
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson

A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Charlottesville man wanted on multiple drug, weapons charges

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, on Oct. 19 that led to the discovery of three semi-automatic rifles, 1,330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash, and various packaging materials.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

