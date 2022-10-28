Read full article on original website
Staunton: Annual leaf collection in the city to start Nov. 28
The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program on Nov. 28. The program will continue through early January. Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup.
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
Shenandoah University growing campus footprint with $5 million real-estate gift
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy’ subject of Nov. 17 CNE summit
National and local perspectives on the powerful connections between a strong social sector and a healthy democracy will take center stage at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit. The summit is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Wool Factory in Charlottesville. Titled...
I have hope: The next generation of journalists are attentive
I had the opportunity to speak to a few staff members of Stuart Hall School’s yearbook on Friday afternoon. They are attempting to launch an online newsletter and wanted feedback on the newsletter, but also wanted to talk about how to be a journalist. What to do, what not to do.
New Dominion Bookshop to host Louise Marburg, conversation with Sharon Harrigan
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Louise Marburg on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Marburg will be reading from her new collection of short stories, You Have Reached Your Destination, which will be released from Eastover Press in mid-November. A conversation with author...
Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29
A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist. The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington. The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when...
Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson
A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
With ACC Commissioner in house, Miami beats Virginia in 4 OTs in ugly fashion, 14-12
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips may have wished he had not chosen to make Saturday a doubleheader of football, instead just make the trip from Greensboro straight to Chapel Hill’s evening contest between Pitt and UNC. Phillips, however, chose to come to Charlottesville first and take in the 12:30 game...
Men’s Soccer: #18 UVA rallies from 2-0 deficit, battles to 2-2 draw at UNC
UVA was outplayed most of the way, but scored two goals in a three-minute span of the second half to rally from a 2-0 deficit, earning a 2-2 draw at North Carolina on Friday night. The Tar Heels (7-4-5, 2-2-4 ACC) outshot the #18 Cavaliers (9-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) 7-0 in...
Harrisonburg man arrested in connection with 2021 robbery of Mr. J’s Bagels
The Harrisonburg Police Department announced today the arrest of Dakota Shull, 28, of Harrisonburg, for robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity following an incident at Mr. J’s Bagels last year. Shull is accused of breaking through the front glass door of...
Albemarle County: Charlottesville man wanted on multiple drug, weapons charges
The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, on Oct. 19 that led to the discovery of three semi-automatic rifles, 1,330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash, and various packaging materials.
Miami two-point play in fourth OT beats once-again-punchless UVA, 14-12
Neither team could manage a touchdown, but Miami did get one into the end zone – a two-point conversion run by QB Jake Garcia in the fourth OT to give the ‘Canes a walk-off 14-12 win over UVA on Saturday at Scott Stadium. You could have played this...
Liberty Football: Flames ranked in AP, USA Today/Coaches Top 25 polls this week
Liberty, coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week. The Flames received their first-ever FBS national ranking in 2020 with a No. 25 ranking in the Associated Press poll for Week 10 of the college football season (Nov. 1).
VMI Football: Keydets dominated by #16 Mercer, 55-14, to fall to 1-7 on the season
Mercer led 31-0 at the half and was never seriously threatened in a 55-14 win at VMI on Saturday. The 16th-ranked Bears (7-2, 5-1 SoCon) won despite turning the ball over five times. Mercer outgained VMI (1-7, 0-5 SoCon) 540-134. Keydets QB Seth Morgan, back in the lineup after missing...
