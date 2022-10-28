Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Missing grandmother's remains found in 22ft-long python after it swallowed her alive
Many of us have seen movies like Anaconda where a massive snake rules the jungle and eats people for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While watching those scenes, the one consolation was that they were fiction and therefore unreal. However, that horrifying scene just came to life and left everyone shell-shocked, when a 22ft-long python swallowed an elderly woman.
Missing woman found in stomach of 22-foot python, Indonesian officials say
A woman who was reported missing in Indonesia was found in a python’s stomach, according to officials. The 54-year-old left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, on the northeast coast of Sumatra, early Sunday, Oct. 23, according to local police, KalingaTV reported. She never returned home. By...
Missing grandmother discovered in belly of 22-foot long python
A grandmother who went missing was found eaten by a 22-foot long python in Indonesia.Jahrah, 54, disappeared while collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi province.A search was conducted by emergency services after she failed to return home.After emergency services looked through woodland, locals had found the reptile in a clearing with a bulging stomach.Her remains were found after villagers cut the snake’s belly open.The woman is thought to have died after she was swallowed whole after being bitten and suffocated to death.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the looseMoment giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapses during major fireLincoln Project ad accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘tyranny’ over voter arrests
