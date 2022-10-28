ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Many of us have seen movies like Anaconda where a massive snake rules the jungle and eats people for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While watching those scenes, the one consolation was that they were fiction and therefore unreal. However, that horrifying scene just came to life and left everyone shell-shocked, when a 22ft-long python swallowed an elderly woman.
The Independent

Sumatran tiger wanders into plantation camp in Indonesia and injures sleeping worker

A Sumatran tiger wandered into a plantation camp in Indonesia on Saturday and injured a sleeping worker, local media reported.The head of natural conservation agency of Riau province on the island of Sumatra told state news agency Antara that the workers were resting at the time of the incident.The man who was attacked woke up astonished to see the tiger just two metres away, reported the South China Morning Post.“The worker fought back by grabbing the tiger’s leg with his left hand and using his right hand to hold the tiger’s body away, but his head was already injured...
The Independent

A grandmother who went missing was found eaten by a 22-foot long python in Indonesia.Jahrah, 54, disappeared while collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi province.A search was conducted by emergency services after she failed to return home.After emergency services looked through woodland, locals had found the reptile in a clearing with a bulging stomach.Her remains were found after villagers cut the snake’s belly open.The woman is thought to have died after she was swallowed whole after being bitten and suffocated to death.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the looseMoment giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapses during major fireLincoln Project ad accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘tyranny’ over voter arrests
Vice

Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
The Independent

Mystery woman who died in 2004 fall from tower block could finally be identified

The identity of a young woman found at the foot of a tower block in north-west London 18 years ago could finally be solved, investigators say.She is believed to have fallen from the 21st floor of Wembley Point, a triangular office building now known as the WEM Tower London, into the River Brent on the morning of Friday October 29 2004.Locate International, a UK charity dedicated to solving missing person cases, on Saturday released a new image it believes could help identify her.It is understood witnesses had seen the woman distressed in a lift in the building, and that she...
The Associated Press

Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers

HONG KONG (AP) — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong’s airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a...
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...

