Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula would like to attend COP27 summit, says foreign policy adviser
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is keen on going to the COP27 United Nations climate summit in November, his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said on Monday, a day after he won the country’s presidential election. “He is interested (in going)...
104.1 WIKY
Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. “No individual or institutional investor … will lose their money...
104.1 WIKY
Oath Keeper saw Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol as ‘Bastille’ moment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 compared it to the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in the French Revolution on Monday, and said he hoped to “disrupt Congress” from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
104.1 WIKY
Column-U.S. bond ‘term premium’ is back, casting shadow over long end: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – In the worst year for U.S. Treasuries ever, it is the ultra-long end that investors should be most worried about. Yields across the curve are at multi-year peaks as the Federal Reserve has yanked up interest rates to battle 40-year high inflation, while duration risk – a bond’s increased sensitivity to price changes over longer time frames – is also weighing heavily on the long end.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. resumes ‘on-site’ inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has restarted on-site inspections in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars of weapons being provided to Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Moving large amounts of weaponry into the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two...
104.1 WIKY
President Aoun leaves office as Lebanon’s crisis worsens
BAABDA, Lebanon (Reuters) – Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon’s cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of the failing Lebanese state. Lebanon’s parliament has so far been unable to...
104.1 WIKY
Iran indicts some 1,000 people in Tehran over unrest, Tasnim reports
DUBAI (Reuters) – About 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran over rioting and the trials will be held in public this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the judiciary in the Iranian capital as saying on Monday. Iran has been gripped by protests since...
104.1 WIKY
Bond investors like short maturities, on guard even as smaller Fed hikes loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Many bond investors are playing it safe on the short end of the yield curve, even as Federal Reserve officials have started to float the idea of smaller interest rate hikes as soon as the December policy meeting. Investors widely expect the Fed this week...
104.1 WIKY
Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried
BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
104.1 WIKY
Costa Rica VP says charged in illegal campaign financing case
SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Vice President Stephan Brunner said on Monday he had been charged for his alleged role in illicit financing during the electoral campaign of President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office this year. Brunner, a 61-year-old economist who served as Chaves’ campaign treasurer, appeared...
104.1 WIKY
Moldova declares Russian embassy representative persona non grata
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova declared a representative of the Russian embassy in Chisinau persona non grata on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said. It did not identify the person in a statement that cited security risks posed by “missile attacks on a neighbouring country” and “increasing threats to the energy security of Moldova” from Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.
104.1 WIKY
Canada imposes fresh Iran sanctions over human rights violations
(Reuters) – Canada on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, marking the fourth package of sanctions it has implemented for alleged human rights violations in that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The latest sanctions target four individuals and two entities, including senior officials and Iran’s Law...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv residents queue for water as mayor says strikes cut power to 270,000 homes
Hundreds of thousands in Kyiv without power after ‘one of the most massive shellings’ of war so far
104.1 WIKY
Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in...
104.1 WIKY
BOJ Kuroda: Must maintain ultra-loose policy to support economy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy to support an economy that is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are in close contact with the government on economic policy through various direct and indirect...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory. With former allies and proteges refusing to sit under him while he is on trial, Netanyahu has been unable to form a viable majority government in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. His opponents, an ideologically diverse constellation of parties, are equally hamstrung in cobbling together the 61 seats needed to rule.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil highway police blockades fan voter-suppression fears
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Widespread allegations of illegal roadblocks by Brazil’s Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the poor northeast of Brazil sparked fears of potential vote suppression that could benefit far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s tense runoff election. Brazilians cast their votes on Sunday in...
104.1 WIKY
Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly won Sunday’s election, has been cagey about potential Cabinet choices while on the campaign trail, but some names of trusted allies are expected to be in the new government on Jan. 1. They include Workers...
104.1 WIKY
China names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People’s Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee during its...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports under a U.N. programme despite Russia’s pullout because the shipments offered stability to world food markets. He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala....
Comments / 0