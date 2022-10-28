Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
KIMA TV
Washington state's COVID-19 restrictions end Monday
The COVID-19 state of emergency orders in Washington state end on Monday. State, health and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. KOMO News spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the upcoming...
KIMA TV
Surprised by Washington's favorite Halloween candy in 2022?
We know it's already been a contentious election season for Washington state. Do we really need one more thing to debate?. Whether you lean Left Twix or Right Twix, it's time to reveal the results from CandyStore.com and accept that Washington state's favorite candy is....... DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!. The Tootsie...
KIMA TV
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
KIMA TV
Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election
WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
Comments / 0