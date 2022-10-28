Read full article on original website
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said.
Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go...
K.J. Martin Shines Amid Rockets' Heartbreaking Loss To Clippers
The Houston Rockets ended their four-game west coast road trip in a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dwight Howard Interested In Joining Golden State Warriors
Currently a free agent, eight-time All-Star and five-time rebounding champion Dwight Howard recently expressed interest in joining the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when...
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
Durant's 36 lifts slumping Nets to second win of the season
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
Beyond Heinicke, McLaurin, Commanders defense coming up big
Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are justifiably getting the lion's share of the attention for helping the Washington Commanders come back to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third consecutive victory. But this winning streak would not be possible without the defense, which forced two fumbles Sunday and has risen...
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. One more finger, of...
Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen...
Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
