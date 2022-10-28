Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
Post Register
Jets, Wilson miss chance to assert themselves in Pats loss
The New York Jets watched the film of their loss to the New England Patriots and the players were left with a feeling that gnawed at them a day later. They didn't get blown out by their AFC East rivals — far from it. But the 22-17 loss Sunday didn't sit well because they believed the result should have been much different.
Post Register
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
Post Register
Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
Post Register
Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fool’s gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
Post Register
Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Monday while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White...
Post Register
Bills continue to show why they deserve to be AFC favorites
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No one can accuse the Buffalo Bills of padding their record with weak opponents this season. A year after taking advantage of a schedule in which they went 7-2 against teams parading out quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, the Bills have earned the right to be leading the AFC at 6-1.
Post Register
Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans
HOUSTON (AP) — A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr...
Post Register
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa.
Post Register
Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
Post Register
Durant's 36 lifts slumping Nets to second win of the season
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
Post Register
American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.
