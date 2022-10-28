ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

Michelle Smith-Arnold
3d ago

The new owners will, I'm sure, remodel and make the building a fancy upscale apartment building that not 1 of the current tenants could afford. That's all they're building in this city & we NEED TRULY AFFORDABLE HOUSING! The city council said that the housing market is "tight" right now. What they should've said is that they're pricing people out of Wichita. They also said they're working with these tenants, but where will they go?! Many are on a fixed income and won't be able to afford anything else in this city.

KAKE TV

City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano

The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? College Hill for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re out in College Hill getting a look at Trick or Treat Street! Tonight, lots of families will be out grabbing candy and getting a look at some really impressive Halloween decorations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this morning! Today we’ll talk with some homeowners and get the details on the cool things you can see tonight!
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fire contained at Evergreen Pallet Recycling Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday night update: If you stepped outside in park city or in north Wichita on Monday, you may have noticed the air quality is quite different. It’s the result of a fire that started Sunday night at Evergreen Recycle in Park City. Sedgwick County District...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita mayor hears citizen’s concerns over confrontation with WPD officer

New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. Updated: 10 hours ago. With the number of RSV cases rising daily, Shawn Loging goes...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Orchard Park playground to be closed for repairs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson announced Friday that the playground at Orchard Park would be closed for repairs starting Monday. "We are replacing the top layer of the safety surface," said Justin Combs, director of parks and facilities. "This repair is due to normal wear and tear of the playground and is something we planned."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Happy Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Halloween, and we want to share your creepy and cool costumes and decorations. Plus, check out some of the holiday-favorite spots that Shane visited this season because there’s still time left to get in your final haunts. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out

A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
WICHITA, KS

