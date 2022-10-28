ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

`Hocus Pocus 2' Sets Streaming Viewership Record

By Steven Herbert, City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1AbB_0ipSIqWS00
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - "Hocus Pocus 2" drew the largest viewership for a movie since Nielsen began measuring streaming programming in 2020, according to the latest weekly figures released Thursday.

Viewers spent 2.725 billion minutes watching the fantasy comedy the first three days it was available on Disney+. The previous record was 2.198 billion minutes for the animated musical "Encanto" Dec. 27-Jan. 2, the first full week it was available on Disney+.

The 2-11, 18-34 and 35-49 age groups each accounted for a quarter of "Hocus Pocus 2's" viewing and 21% of viewing came from Hispanic homes, according to Nielsen.

"Hocus Pocus 2" was the second-most watched streaming program the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2 behind "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which was watched for 4.37 billion minutes in its first full week of release, the seventh-highest figure all-time.

The 10-episode Netflix biographical crime drama finished first for the second consecutive week, with viewership up 19.5% from 3.658 billion minutes, then the 10th-highest total all-time, the previous week when it was available for five days.

"Stranger Things" holds the weekly record with 7.203 billion minutes for its 34 episodes from May 30-June 5, the first full week the first seven episodes of the science fiction horror drama series' fourth season were available.

"Stranger Things" has four of the weekly viewership figures ahead of "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," including the top two, while the crime drama "Ozark" and documentary series "Tiger King" have one each.

There were two programs in addition to "Hocus Pocus 2" in the latest top 10 not in the previous week's, including the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus," which was seventh with 774 million minutes watched on Disney+.

The long-running CBS action drama "NCIS" returned to the top 10 after a one-week absence, finishing eighth with 748 million minutes watched of its 339 episodes on Netflix. Viewership was up 16.1% from the 644 million minutes the previous week when 354 episodes were available to finish 11th.

Dropping out of the top 10 were the Mark Wahlberg-starring film drama "Father Stu"; the fantasy drama "Fate: The Winx Saga"; and "El Rey, Vicente Fernandez," the 36-episode Spanish-language biographical drama of the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi star.

All three programs stream on Netflix.

The top 10 consisted of six programs that stream on Netflix, two on Disney+ and one each on HBO Max and Prime Video.

Nielsen also announces streaming viewership of Apple TV+ and Hulu programming.

The top 10 consisted of three original streaming series, three movies, one program each that originally aired on CBS, The CW and HBO; and "CoComelon," the 18-episode 3D animated series of videos of traditional nursery rhymes and original children's songs that originated on YouTube.

Nielsen considers "House of the Dragon" an acquired program because it also airs on HBO.

The top 10 programs were "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; "Hocus Pocus 2"; "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"; "House of the Dragon"; "Lou"; "CoComelon"; "Hocus Pocus"; "NCIS"; "In the Dark"; and "Cobra Kai."

The figures reflect only television-set viewing, including such television-connected devices as Roku and Apple TV. Mobile-only viewing is not included in Nielsen's streaming measurement systems.

While Nielsen releases weekly prime-time broadcast and cable ratings two days after the end of the week, except for holidays, viewership figures for streaming services are not released until 25 days after the end of the week because it takes more time to completely capture assets to report and aggregate streaming viewing, according to Nielsen

Nielsen has announced it plans to shorten the release window for its streaming programming in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Lizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For Halloween

Lizzo is just out here trying to enjoy her life, but as we already know, there’s always gonna be someone attempting to rain on her parade. For Halloween, the “About Damn Time” singer dressed up as Chrisean Rock–and she went allllllll in, Blueface tattoos and tooth included. She posted a video in a white t-shirt and cut-off shorts and a pair of sneakers, looking every bit like Chrisean as she stared into the camera and (somehow) kept a straight face.
TVLine

NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s...
Vibe

City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event

The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles,  Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
ALABAMA STATE
Parade

Drew Barrymore Shows Off Iconic Throwback Halloween Costume on Instagram

With Oct. 31 slowly creeping in, many celebrities are resurrecting previous Halloween looks to build up the anticipation for this year’s costume reveals. Drew Barrymore was one of the celebrities that dug through the vaults to unearth an iconic costume from last year’s Halloween shenanigans. The two photos—shared...
Popculture

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' TV Airdate Revealed

CBS' holiday special schedule begins on Thanksgiving Day and quickly switches into high gear the following week. There will be several original movies, but also the return of the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special. CBS has aired the 1964 stop-motion animated special every year since 1972. Rudolph will air...
ComicBook

Alicia Keys Channels Dragon Ball With Beerus Halloween Costume

Halloween is upon us at last, and of course, the holiday is kickstarting celebrations across the globe. From Japan to Brazil and America, the spooky day gives people the chance to embody others, and there are plenty of heroes to dress as these days. And thanks to a new video, we know Alicia Keys felt it was time to bring Dragon Ball into her holiday wardrobe.
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy