Pistol Annies And Lukas Nelson Are Writing Together, And We Need To Hear These Songs ASAP

By Casey Young
 4 days ago
Miranda Lambert Instagram

Talk about a dream team…

It appears as though Lukas Nelson and the Pistol Annies are cookin’ something up.

Miranda Lambert posted a photo of herself along with fellow bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley with Lukas, saying the group was working hard writing songs together today.

She shared the picture on Instagram, and these four are truly some of my favorite writers and artists in the genre right now, so to say I’m excited to hear what they’ve come up with is an understatement:

“Thursdee vibes. Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal @lukasnelsonofficial.

Missed you @aaronraitiere. And my fav @waylonpayne and his pup Petey stopped by to say hi. More reasons I love Nashville.”

I mean, seriously, this is the group I never knew I needed…

Ashley and Lukas have been pretty close friends for quite a while now, and she even joined him on stage at The Ryman last year for a beautiful duet of his song “A Few Stars Apart”:

It’s unclear if they were writing for a future Pistol Annies record, or maybe even for something Lukas might use, as he mentioned on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast not too long ago that he had a new album on the way sometime soon.

Whatever they have in the works, I know it promises to be absolutely stellar, and I don’t think there’s any chance that they didn’t just write another one of my future favorite country songs.

