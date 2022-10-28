PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendrich owns The Big Legrowlski in Northwest Portland. Tendrich said the Portland Bureau of Transportation's "Healthy Businesses Permit" kept doors open over the last two years. But when he went to get a new permit, the bar owner said PBOT asked him to cut down the size of his patio, and only put tenting over the roof of the structure.

