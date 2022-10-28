Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
wdhn.com
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
WJHG-TV
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is celebrating Halloween with a skit you don’t want to miss out on watching. Wendy Wampbell and Gene host Wake Up World, the newest leading morning show. During the show, they speak with a few very special guests and party on throughout the morning.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes total closure of Hwy. 98; details on detours
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
WJHG-TV
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
WJHG-TV
Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights. The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween. But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.
niceville.com
Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case
FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
waltonso.org
STEERING IN A NEW DIRECTION; WALTON COUNTY JAIL HEAVY EQUIPMENT GRADUATE LANDS JOB DAY HE’S RELEASED
The day he was released from the Walton County Jail a free man, Christopher Carroll walked onto a job site in DeFuniak Springs carrying nothing but a certificate. The next day, he reported for his first shift. “I could have started work that day,” said Carroll. “But I needed steel-toe...
WJHG-TV
Bay County residents cast early votes for midterm elections
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early voting will soon be coming to a close and with the deadline quickly approaching officials say the best time to cast your ballot is now. The last day to have a say in the midterm elections is November 8th. Supervisor of Elections for Bay...
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
Chipley Bugle
Ida Marie Pettis Obit
Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
WJHG-TV
ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year. The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday. ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year....
People takeover Downtown Panama City in Halloween costumes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is on Monday but some showed off their costumes a few days early. McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City was full of spooky festivities on Saturday. City officials and local vendors came together to host Panama City’s Fall Fest. The day kicked off at 8 a.m. and the fun […]
Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
