East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Film Room: Michigan State vs. Michigan

In a lot of ways, it felt like the 2013 Michigan vs. Michigan State game. The score was close at halftime, but the final score was reflective of the broader game state. Tunnels, swinging helmets and narratives have largely obscured the fact that Michigan State’s defense played its best game of the season by some margin, and still gave up over 5.0 yards a carry on the ground, and lost by 22 points as the offense displayed uncharacteristic impotence.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul

We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan

Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football suspends four players following postgame incident

The Michigan State football program has taken swift action in the wake of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. Following a physical altercation in the narrow confines of the stadium tunnel between two Michigan players and a number of Spartans, head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night the suspensions of redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior safety/nickel back Angelo Grose and true freshman defensive end Zion Young.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State falls to Michigan, 29-7

Michigan State couldn’t do anything right in the second half as it fell by a final score of 29-7 to archrival Michigan on Saturday night under the lights in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were able to break a two-game losing streak to the Spartans, and won back the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines for a matchup under the lights on Saturday at 7:44 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Michigan State will return to the field after a bye week following a home victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan is also coming off of a bye week.
East Lansing, MI

