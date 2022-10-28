Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Women’s Basketball picks up commitment from Davis twins, extends Suzy Merchant’s contract
Michigan State women’s basketball had a big weekend with plenty happening. The first big news of the weekend came on Friday when Michigan State Athletics announced that head coach Suzy Merchant’s contract had been extended through 2027. Merchant is currently entering her 16th season as head coach of...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer advances in Big Ten Tournament with win against Minnesota
Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Minnesota 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. MSU clinched the regular season Big Ten title after an undefeated conference season. Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored both of Michigan State’s goals as the Spartans came back from down 1-0 in...
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Michigan
In a lot of ways, it felt like the 2013 Michigan vs. Michigan State game. The score was close at halftime, but the final score was reflective of the broader game state. Tunnels, swinging helmets and narratives have largely obscured the fact that Michigan State’s defense played its best game of the season by some margin, and still gave up over 5.0 yards a carry on the ground, and lost by 22 points as the offense displayed uncharacteristic impotence.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul
We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan
Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football suspends four players following postgame incident
The Michigan State football program has taken swift action in the wake of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. Following a physical altercation in the narrow confines of the stadium tunnel between two Michigan players and a number of Spartans, head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night the suspensions of redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior safety/nickel back Angelo Grose and true freshman defensive end Zion Young.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State falls to Michigan, 29-7
Michigan State couldn’t do anything right in the second half as it fell by a final score of 29-7 to archrival Michigan on Saturday night under the lights in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were able to break a two-game losing streak to the Spartans, and won back the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football at Illinois set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 10 matchup against No. 14/13 Illinois has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Champaign,...
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines for a matchup under the lights on Saturday at 7:44 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Michigan State will return to the field after a bye week following a home victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan is also coming off of a bye week.
