ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cyclist dies in crash with motor vehicle in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency crews in Hillsboro are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. Hillsboro fire officials say the cyclist has died. Crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak. The Washington...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man in custody after his mother found stabbed to death in Beaverton home, police say

Officers arrested a man Thursday night after finding his mother dead in a Southwest Beaverton home, the Beaverton Police Department said. Police were called to a single-family house in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at about 4:15 p.m. after a report of an assault with a sword. There, officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene, police said.
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy