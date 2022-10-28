VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO