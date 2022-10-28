ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KATU.com

Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cyclist dies in crash with motor vehicle in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency crews in Hillsboro are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. Hillsboro fire officials say the cyclist has died. Crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak. The Washington...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Hillsboro Fire extricates injured person from vehicle after 2-car crash

Firefighters had to extricate someone from a vehicle Monday morning after a two-car crash in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Brookwood Parkway. Initial reports state that two vehicles were involved and that someone...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Police arrest Beaverton man accused of killing mother

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in their home. Police arrested Jason Lee Nye, 41, on Oct. 27 and he was taken to the Washington County Jail. He's facing a charge of second-degree murder. Officers responded to the...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR

