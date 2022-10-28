Read full article on original website
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
KATU.com
Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
KATU.com
Portland Police: Driver taken into custody for reckless driving, ramming police vehicle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took a driver into custody Sunday night after leading them on a cross-city jaunt, avoiding multiple attempts to be stopped and finally losing all the tires. Just before 10:30 p.m., Sunday night, police observed a speeding and reckless driver near Southeast 122nd and Southeast...
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
KATU.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage of attack inside hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has released the body cam footage of an incident that took place inside the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital located in Hillsboro. On Monday, October 24, shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Zane Hafeman was with 27-year-old Joshua Weasley,...
KATU.com
Partygoers hold stabbing suspect until Clark Co. deputies make arrest at Halloween party
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Partygoers held a man down at a Halloween party until Clark County deputies could make an arrest Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed someone else at the gathering. The stabbing victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on his...
KATU.com
'Large quantities' of fentanyl retrieved from suspect's underpants in Clark County arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of fentanyl from a suspect that had hidden the illicit drug in his underpants on Sunday night. Deputy M. Gonzalez was on a routine patrol around 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen car parked at...
Westview gets hoax 911 call, Tigard High receives threat; police say nothing credible
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A hoax 911 call reporting someone had a weapon at Beaverton’s Westview High School prompted a law enforcement response on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The prank “swatting” call put Westview High School into lockdown on Monday, but the procedure has since...
KATU.com
Cyclist dies in crash with motor vehicle in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency crews in Hillsboro are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. Hillsboro fire officials say the cyclist has died. Crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak. The Washington...
Bar owner arrested after threatening cannabis dispensary workers, kicking deputy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the owner of the Three Monkeys Bar after he threatened the employees of a cannabis dispensary Saturday night. Deputies arrived at Hazel Dell dispensary The Herbery at about 10:40 p.m. Employees had called to report that an unwelcome...
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
KATU.com
Vancouver police seek help in finding woman missing since last month
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 48-year-old woman. Tiffany Brown has been missing since Thursday, Sept 22. Police say she packed some things and left her Vancouver home without telling anyone why. She has no vehicle. Tiffany is 5 feet 7...
KATU.com
Hillsboro Fire extricates injured person from vehicle after 2-car crash
Firefighters had to extricate someone from a vehicle Monday morning after a two-car crash in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Brookwood Parkway. Initial reports state that two vehicles were involved and that someone...
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
