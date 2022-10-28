ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Ohio County man killed in Monday morning crash

An Ohio County, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of SR 505 S and Flint Springs Road. According to OCSO, a...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed. We’re told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers was on scene […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police investigating after finding a body in a yard

Henderson Police are investigating after a body was found in a yard. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive for a deceased person at 4:16 p.m. on October 30th. Officers say they found an unresponsive male lying in a yard when they arrived. Anyone with any information...
14news.com

Evansville woman charged with child neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

911 calls provide more details on plane crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now have the 911 calls that outline the moments that a plane went down at Helfrich Hills Golf Course. Federal Investigators are on scene now. The crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m. [Previous: Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments]. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam

A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend

A Crossville man is being held in the White County Jail without bond on multiple drug charges. On October 28th, an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle on Centerville Road. The driver, 39 year old Heather Stevens of Carmi, was cited for Operating a Vehicle with No Valid Registration. The passenger 23 year old Jeffery Rawlinson of Crossville was arrested for Possessing a Vehicle with an Open Title as well as Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of Property. Rawlinson appeared in court this morning, but court records have not yet been updated.
CARMI, IL
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 31, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Liana B. Shaffer; Sabrina N. Daisey; Marci F. Wilgus-Hansen; Jessica A. Payne; Tyler K. Hardesty; Arichia Dorsey; William D. Keller; Ralph L. Davis; Shelly J. Coughlin; Casey L. Mann; Logan D. Boling; Yolanda D. Mercer; Olena Nikolaychuk; Brandy F. Smith; Roger L. Northern; Terry A. Graham; Elsa M. Gomez; Elijah N. Dunn; Christian L. Schmitz; Marvin A. Hercules Galdamez; Westley Smith; Cole J. Hoffman; Monica R. Feltner; Kaycee M. Moore; Charles T. Mattingly; Jeffrey R. Voyles; Alex R. Feltner; Allen M. Casson; Hannah K. Maloney; Eli I. Grose; Alan D. Schaeffer; Anna R. Phillips; Sara E. Welch; Terry D. Adams; Abygale C. Landstrom; Suzanne M. Crickmer; Randy L. Still; Alicia F. Johns.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD searching for suspect in Evansville bar stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened outside of an Evansville bar. According to a police report, police were called to the victim’s home on Friday in reference to a battery report. Police say the victim told them they were stabbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

