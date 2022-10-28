Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
14news.com
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
wevv.com
Ohio County man killed in Monday morning crash
An Ohio County, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of SR 505 S and Flint Springs Road. According to OCSO, a...
14news.com
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
wnky.com
Several agencies searching for woman after car crashes into Green River Bridge
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – Multiple agencies are searching for a woman near the Green River after a car crash. Kentucky State Police say Elza Jo Kolle, 28, of Evansville, Indiana was last seen around 11:30 p.m. last night. Police say her car crashed into the US-431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
wevv.com
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Police are providing several updates on a death investigation that started in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday. As we reported Sunday, police said they were conducting an investigation in Henderson after a man's body was discovered in a yard on Carter Drive. Police said Monday that the man who was found...
14news.com
Boonville Fire Department: Several crews respond to morning house fire
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning on SR 61 North. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:35 a.m. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a two-story home with heavy fire on...
14news.com
Police called to crash involving semi
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a semi. It happened late Friday morning at Vann and Washington. We’re told nobody was hurt.
Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed. We’re told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers was on scene […]
wevv.com
Henderson Police investigating after finding a body in a yard
Henderson Police are investigating after a body was found in a yard. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive for a deceased person at 4:16 p.m. on October 30th. Officers say they found an unresponsive male lying in a yard when they arrived. Anyone with any information...
14news.com
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
14news.com
911 calls provide more details on plane crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now have the 911 calls that outline the moments that a plane went down at Helfrich Hills Golf Course. Federal Investigators are on scene now. The crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m. [Previous: Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments]. Authorities...
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
A Crossville man is being held in the White County Jail without bond on multiple drug charges. On October 28th, an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle on Centerville Road. The driver, 39 year old Heather Stevens of Carmi, was cited for Operating a Vehicle with No Valid Registration. The passenger 23 year old Jeffery Rawlinson of Crossville was arrested for Possessing a Vehicle with an Open Title as well as Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of Property. Rawlinson appeared in court this morning, but court records have not yet been updated.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 31, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Liana B. Shaffer; Sabrina N. Daisey; Marci F. Wilgus-Hansen; Jessica A. Payne; Tyler K. Hardesty; Arichia Dorsey; William D. Keller; Ralph L. Davis; Shelly J. Coughlin; Casey L. Mann; Logan D. Boling; Yolanda D. Mercer; Olena Nikolaychuk; Brandy F. Smith; Roger L. Northern; Terry A. Graham; Elsa M. Gomez; Elijah N. Dunn; Christian L. Schmitz; Marvin A. Hercules Galdamez; Westley Smith; Cole J. Hoffman; Monica R. Feltner; Kaycee M. Moore; Charles T. Mattingly; Jeffrey R. Voyles; Alex R. Feltner; Allen M. Casson; Hannah K. Maloney; Eli I. Grose; Alan D. Schaeffer; Anna R. Phillips; Sara E. Welch; Terry D. Adams; Abygale C. Landstrom; Suzanne M. Crickmer; Randy L. Still; Alicia F. Johns.
104.1 WIKY
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
14news.com
EPD searching for suspect in Evansville bar stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened outside of an Evansville bar. According to a police report, police were called to the victim’s home on Friday in reference to a battery report. Police say the victim told them they were stabbed...
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
