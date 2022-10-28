4-month-old dead, two seriously injured in Columbia County car accident, FHP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Correction: The original story listed the woman passenger in the SUV as dead. She suffered serious injury.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that a fatal accident occurred in Columbia County at around 4 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to the report, a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling north on U.S. Route 441 approaching Southwest Hillcrest Street. An SUV also traveling north slowed and then stopped to turn west.

The first vehicle failed to stop and slammed into the rear of the SUV. A 4-month old baby died in the accident and two people in their 60s were seriously injured. FHP says that the baby was in a child restraint.

The driver of the car that collided into the rear of the SUV did not sustain any major injuries.

FHP said that the investigation is still ongoing.