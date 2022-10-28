ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

United Way Hosts ‘Teens Gather to Live United’

By Mya Clark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frs6X_0ipSEUj600

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-Thursday morning United Way Hosted their “Teens Gather to Live United” event.

The event was held at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza and was meant to help students learn about the needs of their community and how they can make a difference.

“Teens Gather to Live United” serves as a pep rally that allows students to showcase their hard work, hear from a motivational speaker and participate in hands on volunteer opportunities where they built bikes for elementary students and wrote encouraging cards for veterans, senior citizens, and first-year college students.

“Our youth are an untapped resource, they’re our leaders of tomorrow, said the CEO of United Way Amarillo and Canyon.” Projects that our youth can accomplish in their energy is just a fantastic opportunity to show them the power that they have as they’re growing in their age and maturity.”

During the event students heard from motivational speaker Melodie Graves, her message to students was to find their purpose and what motivates them.

“Reminding them about the purpose that despite everything purpose needs to drive them to greatness, said Melodie Graves, Community Advocate.” I want them to remember that no matter where they are, they can leave from where they are and they are the ones that get to determine where their purpose is and once, they determine that the sky’s the limit.”

The kits that were made will go to families that are currently fighting homelessness. Amarillo, Canyon, and Bushland Independent School Districts brought busloads of students to participate in today’s event.

“It’s very intriguing to me to hear what’s going on in the community to recognize so many things you just you just don’t know exists, stated Max Engelvrecht, Ascension Academy student. “It’s so interesting to be part of the solution as well because you’re working proactively to help benefit other people.”

The students built over 40 bicycles for area elementary students. During the Pep Rally students also heard from Dr.Russell Lowrey-Hart and Sonja Clark, as well as interacted with local community programs.

Last year Youth Cabinet was able to help raise over $78,000. The students also researched various grants and allocated the money to local organizations.

“With the youth cabinet we will continue to coordinate fundraisers throughout our schools, said Maison Guerra Senior at Canyon High School and Youth Cabinet Member. “We can allocate funds to charities within the area that need money and last year, we set a record number and we were able to give everyone that applied for a scholarship, and we are hoping to do that again this year.”

Allocations from this year’s campaign will be announced in spring 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy Justus sat down with Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown to talk about Colorful Closets. During the interview, they highlighted the purpose of Colorful Closets and the need for kids to have clean clothes, especially in public schools. They also discussed their upcoming fashion show […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA, Physicians Surgical Hospitals reach deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals announced on Monday that they reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas intended to protect patients’ in-network access to BSA and PSH facilities and employed providers. According to the announcement, the new agreement will ensure patients do not experience a disruption […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening. According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene. The sheriff’s office said […]
GRAY COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy