Over the weekend, Netflix announced that The Witcher would be returning for a fourth season, which is exciting news considering Season 3 of the show hasn’t even aired yet and the streamer has a history of abruptly canceling its series. However, the excitement of the announcement was dampened by the news that Henry Cavill would be passing his sword and medallion to Liam Hemsworth, who will be stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia. Someone needs to check and see if Maxwell Lord is playing with the Dreamstone again because clearly, this is the Monkey Paw effect consequences of using it to wish Cavill back into the role of Superman. Hemsworth may seem like an unexpected pick for Geralt, but so was Cavill when his casting was announced back in 2018. And if 2022 has taught us anything, there is a lot of power packed into a white-blonde lace front wig.

4 HOURS AGO