Collider
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Collider
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins 'The Fall Guy'
Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.
Collider
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Confirms Production Wrap With Behind-the-Scenes Image
2022 has been a great year for the comic book genre, but as we head into November it’s never too early to look ahead to the epic superhero offerings coming next year. This includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel to the hit 2019 DC film is finally hitting theaters this March and now the latest adventure for the Shazam Family has wrapped its post-production.
Collider
‘Black Adam’ Tops Weekend Box Office, Flies Past $111 Million Domestically
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam topped an expectedly quiet Halloween weekend peppered with nationwide expansions, awards contenders, and holdover hits. After debuting at the top spot last weekend with a better-than-anticipated $67 million, the superhero film is estimated to add another $27.7 million in its sophomore weekend, pushing its running domestic total to $111 million in 10 days. By comparison, the DC Extended Universe’s first film — 2013’s Man of Steel — made $116 million in its first three days.
Collider
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Collider
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Collider
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cast as Lead in Marvel's 'Wonder Man' Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to move over from DC to Marvel to lead the studio’s Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has reported. In June, the series was announced to be in development with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’ director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest involved in the project.
Collider
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Collider
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
Collider
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle is a singular director, whose work spans a range of genres: drama (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting), sci-fi (28 Days Later, Sunshine), musical (Yesterday), biopic (127 Hours, Steve Jobs), and thriller (Trance). He's also directed live performances and several stage productions, including the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Most recently, he helmed a dance adaptation of The Matrix. Really.
Collider
Bryan Cranston Talks Wes Anderson’s 'Asteroid City' and Unusual Way He Works
With Bryan Cranston recently returning to the feature format with Jerry & Marge Go Large at Paramount+, Collider's own Steve Weintraub got the chance to sit down with the star to discuss his warm, fuzzy new comedy with Annette Bening. The film is based on a Huffington Post article of the same name following Jerry and Marge Selbee, a married couple out of Evart, Michigan who live a normal, down-home, folksy life until they hit it big. After Jerry finds a loophole in Michigan's WinFall lottery, they start raking in the dough, using the money not just for themselves, but the entirety of Evart. While much of the focus of the interview was on the film, the talk inevitably strayed to director Wes Anderson.
Collider
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
Collider
Why We Should Be Open to Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in 'The Witcher' Season 4
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that The Witcher would be returning for a fourth season, which is exciting news considering Season 3 of the show hasn’t even aired yet and the streamer has a history of abruptly canceling its series. However, the excitement of the announcement was dampened by the news that Henry Cavill would be passing his sword and medallion to Liam Hemsworth, who will be stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia. Someone needs to check and see if Maxwell Lord is playing with the Dreamstone again because clearly, this is the Monkey Paw effect consequences of using it to wish Cavill back into the role of Superman. Hemsworth may seem like an unexpected pick for Geralt, but so was Cavill when his casting was announced back in 2018. And if 2022 has taught us anything, there is a lot of power packed into a white-blonde lace front wig.
Collider
Mark Consuelos Cast as Presidential Candidate in ‘The Girls On the Bus’
Riverdale star Mark Consuelos has been cast in a recurring role in HBO Max’s political drama The Girls on the Bus, according to Deadline. The series will follow all the drama and political action that comes from a Presidential election in the US, from the perspective of the journalists covering it all. Consuelos is said to play one of the presidential hopefuls.
Collider
'Halloween' Review: The 1978 Original Doesn't Quite Live Up To Its Legacy
Halloween (1978) has a perfect credits sequence for a film centered around that holiday. It also has a chilling first scene, as the jack-o’-lantern segues into a first-person perspective of someone spying on Judith Myers and her boyfriend on Halloween night. Film students eager for a lesson in suspense need look no further. The length of this voyeuristic shot is almost unbearable. Each reveal – the child’s costumed hand, the knife, the mask over the “eyes” of the camera, and the fact that the person about to kill Judith is her own little brother – amps up the anticipation of the terror to come.
Collider
Whoopi Goldberg Explains How 'Till' and Her Involvement in the Film Evolved Over the Years
It may have taken longer than initially hoped, but Till is here and it’s hard to imagine a stronger movie about Mamie Till-Mobley’s determination to seek justice for her son, sparking significant change in the process. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till puts the focus on Danielle Deadwyler’s Mamie,...
Collider
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
Collider
What's Leaving HBO Max in November 2022
HBO Max is going into November with a bunch of great shows returning to the streaming service, including the DC series Titans with its Season 4 and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. There are also some beloved movies being added to the catalog including (500) Days of Summer, the Harry Potter franchise (everything from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2), and the holiday season comedy classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. But hey, this article isn't titled "What's Coming to HBO Max", is it?
Collider
Cristin Milioti Cast in 'The Penguin' Series Opposite Colin Farrell
HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.
