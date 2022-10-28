Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Morning Mash: Quarterback concerns extend beyond just 2022
This offseason when Nebraska added Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy the conventional wisdom at the time was the Huskers found both a short-term and a long-term answer at a position where some recruiting or philosophy misses had the team in a tough spot following the departure of Adrian Martinez. As...
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Stukenholtz: Why Illinois Loss Proves Trev Should Not Hire Mickey
Nebraska needs a proven winner, not the passionate hire Mickey Joseph would be
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse
LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
North Platte Telegraph
Pregame: A big moment for Mickey Joseph — and perhaps a familiar running back, too
LINCOLN — Should Nebraska football beat its first ranked team in more than six years, the stage is set for interim head coach Mickey Joseph receiving lots of praise. He and his staff has cobbled together a strong group of visiting recruits — headlined by 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — to see Saturday’s game against No. 17 Illinois. A sparkling midafternoon day — hazy skies and seasonal temps — guarantees a rockin’ Memorial Stadium at kickoff.
North Platte Telegraph
Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups
As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
Anterio Thompson Commits to Iowa Football
Iowa Western, Dubuque Hempstead Product Pledges to Hawkeyes
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: 'Lot of season left' to make improvements, Palmer bottled up
LINCOLN — With eye black still smeared under his cheeks, Travis Vokolek laughed at the notion that Saturday afternoon was the end. Hardly, the senior Husker tight end said in the wake of a 26-9 loss to Illinois. A third of the schedule still remains — Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa in November. Plenty of opportunities to make an impression.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska searching for offensive protection and success without Casey Thompson
If Nebraska starts a backup quarterback — whether it’s Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers — against Minnesota next week, it will need to support him. Specifically, “We’ve got to protect him,” Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said. “And also we’ve got to establish the run game.”
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska, 0-19 in its last 19 games against ranked foes, has another opportunity to end its drought against ranked teams when it hosts Illinois at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium. The basics. Kickoff:...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss
A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?
1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
Kearney Hub
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's a reason Nebraska has an interim coach — things aren't perfect
LINCOLN — Hello, reality. The Mickey Wagon is considerably lighter today than yesterday. Some folks jumped off in the quiet of the night and have turned their coaching compasses elsewhere. Joseph may be written off by those who thought the interim NU coach needed a win over No. 17...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska faced with quarterback conundrum after Casey Thompson injury
LINCOLN — For a beat, the deep ball looked like a savior yet again. Casey Thompson took a shotgun snap and surveyed the field on third and 11 from Nebraska’s 29-yard line. Marcus Washington was running deep down the left sideline. Trey Palmer was out there somewhere too.
