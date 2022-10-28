ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Morning Mash: Quarterback concerns extend beyond just 2022

This offseason when Nebraska added Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy the conventional wisdom at the time was the Huskers found both a short-term and a long-term answer at a position where some recruiting or philosophy misses had the team in a tough spot following the departure of Adrian Martinez. As...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse

LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pregame: A big moment for Mickey Joseph — and perhaps a familiar running back, too

LINCOLN — Should Nebraska football beat its first ranked team in more than six years, the stage is set for interim head coach Mickey Joseph receiving lots of praise. He and his staff has cobbled together a strong group of visiting recruits — headlined by 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — to see Saturday’s game against No. 17 Illinois. A sparkling midafternoon day — hazy skies and seasonal temps — guarantees a rockin’ Memorial Stadium at kickoff.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups

As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show

LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: 'Lot of season left' to make improvements, Palmer bottled up

LINCOLN — With eye black still smeared under his cheeks, Travis Vokolek laughed at the notion that Saturday afternoon was the end. Hardly, the senior Husker tight end said in the wake of a 26-9 loss to Illinois. A third of the schedule still remains — Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa in November. Plenty of opportunities to make an impression.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois

Nebraska, 0-19 in its last 19 games against ranked foes, has another opportunity to end its drought against ranked teams when it hosts Illinois at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium. The basics. Kickoff:...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss

A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?

1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?

The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska faced with quarterback conundrum after Casey Thompson injury

LINCOLN — For a beat, the deep ball looked like a savior yet again. Casey Thompson took a shotgun snap and surveyed the field on third and 11 from Nebraska’s 29-yard line. Marcus Washington was running deep down the left sideline. Trey Palmer was out there somewhere too.
LINCOLN, NE

