Michigan Democrats’ pitch to voters: Abortion bans are bad for business
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has an answer for Democrats at odds over whether to emphasize abortion rights or the economy in the campaign’s final days: the two issues are one and the same. With recent polls showing economic stress outranking abortion concerns, the embattled Democratic...
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election
DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
A Photo Gallery of Political Campaigning in Michigan: 1839-1960s
Okay, so what has changed over the last few centuries when it comes to politics? Well, there’s…..and then there’s…..and don’t forget…uh…okay, not much has changed. Politicians still stump, still promise, still pose with kids & babies, still put on blue jeans or overalls...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
2 Michigan Lottery players win $1 million as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion
No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million. Two tickets matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win a $1 million. Those tickets were purchased at: ...
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race
Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Skip The Line: Early Voting Is Now Available To All Michigan Voters
Election day is coming up on Tuesday November 8th 2022, and I don't have to give you a long lecture about how important it is to make sure you exercise your civic duty and vote. Even small local elections can make a difference in the big scale of how a community operates.
