Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
North Platte Telegraph
Man charged with shooting at skill arcade pleads to first-degree assault.
A 24-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to first-degree assault Monday in connection to a shooting at the Money Train Skill Arcade last January in North Platte. Arnulfo P. Sanchez II made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court by video and formally accepted the plea agreement. A count of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
North Platte Telegraph
Bovee Fire 'just wouldn't' quit; neither did fire crews
Numbers show the impact of the Bovee Fire earlier this month. The blaze, which was reported at 1:38 p.m. CDT Oct. 2 just southwest of Halsey, burned 18,930 acres, about 70% of which was private land. It also destroyed 5,130 Nebraska National Forest acres. That came after the 201 East Fire, which happened in May in an area just south of the Bovee blaze, burned 4,120 acres of forest land.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners to discuss statewide election integrity lawsuit Monday
The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss a statewide election integrity lawsuit at Monday’s regular meeting. The suit, filed in Lancaster County District Court by Rick Hill, names all of Nebraska’s county election commissioners along with state officials, according to reporting by the Beatrice Daily Sun. The Gage County commissioners were briefed on the Oct. 17 lawsuit last week.
North Platte Telegraph
A candy kind of day for trick or treaters
The Downtown Association sponsored the annual Downtown Halloween Walk Saturday in North Platte. Kids of all ages dressed up in costume and gathered the goodies given out by businesses in the historic Canteen District.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 31
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Season ends for North Platte Community College volleyball team
COLUMBUS — The season came to a close for the North Platte Community College volleyball team Saturday with a loss to Central in the NJCAA Region IX championship. The Knights claimed the lead early in the first set with Morgan Ramsey scoring the first kill of the match, then Tessa Metschke and Tyrah Woods sparking an early run.
Comments / 0